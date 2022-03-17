Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russian artillery closing in on Kyiv for siege, US says, with troop morale flagging

The Pentagon also observed no signs of an imminent water assault on Odesa

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Ted Cruz: Biden is scared of standing up to Putin

Ted Cruz: Biden is scared of standing up to Putin

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says the president must do much more to help Ukrainians in their conflict with Russia.

The U.S. Defense Department has observed Russian forces stalling out in their advance as well as anecdotal instances of sagging morale among the troops

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby hesitated to comment on the broad morale of the Russian forces, but he acknowledged some "anecdotal indications" that morale is "not high in some units." 

AMERICAN CITIZEN KILLED IN UKRAINE, STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS: LIVE UPDATES

"Some of that is, we believe, a function of poor leadership, lack of information that the troops are getting about their mission and objectives, and I think disillusionment from being resisted as fiercely as they have been," Kirby explained. "But, again, I want to stress that these are anecdotal accounts." 

  • Russia weapons
    Image 1 of 3

    Russian-made multiple rocket launchers "Smerch," front, and "Uragan," behind it, at a display on the first day of Moscow's International III Arms Exhibition in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has pummeled wide areas in Ukraine with air strikes and has conducted massive rocket and artillery bombardment resulting in massive casualties. (AP Photo, File) (AP Photo)

  • Ukraine
    Image 2 of 3

    An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.  ((AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko))

  • Ukraine
    Image 3 of 3

    Troops and military vehicles deployed in Ozera, northeast of Antonov Airport  (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

"While we’re confident in what we’re picking up, we would not apply that to the entire force that Russia has put into Ukraine," he added. 

RUSSIA INTENDS TO GO FURTHER THAN UKRAINE, MUST STOP 'DIPLOMACY OF DECEPTION': FORMER FOREIGN MINISTER

Reports over the past week have indicated a significant slowdown in Russian advance, which may contribute to the anecdotal low morale: Officials have not seen Russia move its artillery "any closer" to Kyiv, but that all signs indicate that the forces intend to conduct a siege of the city. 

"That’s what you want to use artillery for, and so we haven’t seen that manifest itself," Kirby told reporters Thursday. "We’re just seeing them move them into place, but they clearly are trying, particularly around Kyiv, to improve their ability to hit the city from afar with munitions." 

SWITCHBLADE DRONES US SENDING TO UKRAINE MAY BE 'GAME CHANGERS'

Additionally, Defense officials have seen no changes in either air superiority or indication of an imminent amphibious invasion. 

"We haven’t seen any major changes by either Air Force in terms of how much they’re flying, but I just don’t have the numbers," Kirby said, but he did say that officials had seen "several surface ships, about a half a dozen or so surface ships off the coast not far from Odesa." 

"They are definitely at sea and not far from Odesa, but it’s unclear right now what they’re planning to do, what they’re preparing to do," he added. "We got frigates, a couple of vantage sips, one warfare ship … but we’re not seeing imminent activity that would indicate that they’re about to launch an amphibious assault on Odesa." 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 