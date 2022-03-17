Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia intends to go further than Ukraine, must stop 'diplomacy of deception': Former foreign minister

Andrei Kozyrev claims that successor Sergey Lavrov has 'changed drastically'

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Gen. Keane: What is happening to the Russians in Ukraine will not deter China Video

Gen. Keane: What is happening to the Russians in Ukraine will not deter China

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on report that Russian invasion of Ukraine stopped China's invasion plan for Taiwan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Russian foreign minister told Fox News Digital that Russia needs to return to "international norms" before meaningful talks and relations can occur. 

Andrei Kozyrev, who served as Russia’s foreign minister from 1990 to 1996, said that the West and Russia will remain at odds until "Russian rulers start to behave within the international norms." 

"I think when Russia comes back to honoring the international norms, and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity is part of those norms … until they prove they are able to observe those norms, both inside – I mean minimum of human rights, respect for freedom of press – and in their foreign policy… until that, there is no understanding, and the sanctions should stand," he said.

UKRAINE OFFICIAL: PEOPLE ARE ‘COMING OUT ALIVE’ AFTER MARIUPOL THEATER HIT BY RUSSIA: LIVE UPDATES

Kozyrev cautioned that Russia’s aims include the whole of Eastern Europe, with intent to "attack, to pressure, to intimidate other countries, including members of NATO." 

  • Image 1 of 4

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media after a trilateral meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya, Turkey, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  ((AP Photo))

  • Andrei Kozyrev Russian Foreign Minister
    Image 2 of 4

    Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev speaks at a news conference in front of a portrait of the Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmed al-Sabah October 14 ( )

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
    Image 3 of 4

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

  • biden putin meeting
    Image 4 of 4

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

And talks with Russia will also prove difficult as Russia practices what Kozyrev called "diplomacy of deception." 

"It’s a talk of lies, you know," he said. "It’s unbelievable." 

Kozyrev spoke at length about his working relationship with his then-deputy and now-current Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who took office in 2004 and "changed drastically" from his earlier days in the ministry.  

THE BATTLE FOR KYIV IS COMING AND IT WILL BE BRUTAL UNLESS WE ACT NOW

"He was, you know, my brother in the endeavor," he said, accusing Lavrov of moral and professional "degradation." "He was sharing my views –otherwise, I wouldn’t have put him in this position and worked together." 

"I don’t know why he’s doing this," Kozyrev added. "He was a good diplomat and a good person … he was my friend."

"I tried my best to establish best relations where Russia belongs – with Europe and the United States, most developed and democratic countries. I wanted to be in that club." 

UKRAINE MAYOR, 9 RUSSIAN CONSCRIPTS RELEASED

He lamented that Russia "lost the initiative" pursuing democracy, which he stressed, "must be defended every day." 

Kozyrev largely blamed Putin, whom he said has "no idea of the world outside of his office in the Kremlin" or "his bunker under the ground where he hides from COVID and probably now nuclear bombs." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has no idea," Kozyrev said with a laugh. "He underestimated Ukraine, he thought there was no nation like Ukraine, and of course they will not stand against Russian aggression. He thought there was no unity in the West … he underestimated Europe the same way." 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 