Russian-American ballerina 'in transit' after US says she was wrongfully detained, boyfriend says

Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who was sentenced to 12 years in Russian prison after donating just over $50 to a Ukrainian charity in early 2024, is "in transit," her boyfriend tells Fox News, a day after American Marc Fogel was released in a prisoner swap.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) informed Karelina’s family about the update, the ballerina’s boyfriend, Christopher Van Heerden told Fox News on Thursday.

While "in transit" is not a confirmation that Karelina is being released, it could mean Russia is moving her to a prison closer to Moscow, which is normally a precursor to release.

The news came during what Van Heerden described as an unusual nine-day gap in communication between Karelina and her mom, who had typically spoken on the phone every day since her incarceration.

Karelina was visiting family in Yekaterinberg in February 2024 when she was detained over allegations of treason after donating $51 to a Ukrainian organization that passed the money onto the country's military.

The State Department determined Karelina was "wrongfully detained" on Tuesday, the same day American teacher Marc Fogel was released after spending more than three years in a Russian prison.

In exchange for Fogel’s freedom, a Trump administration official told Fox News that the U.S. is releasing Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik as part of the deal.

While Van Heerden said that while he obviously can't take the FSB at its word, he's optimistic about Karelina’s return home, adding that President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler are all aware and focusing on Karelina's case.

"Movement is happening as we speak," Van Heerden said.