Ukraine
Published

Russia reportedly strikes Kyiv missile factory after Black Sea warship sinks

Ukraine says Russia’s Moskva warship was struck with two cruise missiles

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Pentagon press secretary can't confirm Ukraine hit Russian ship Video

Pentagon press secretary can't confirm Ukraine hit Russian ship

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby provides insight on the Russia-Ukraine war on 'The Story.'

Russia on Friday is claiming to have destroyed a factory in Kyiv that makes anti-ship missiles after confirming that the flagship vessel of its Black Sea navy has sunk.

The Moskva cruiser rose to prominence at the beginning of the war when a group of Ukrainian soldiers defending Snake Island told its operators to "go f--- yourself" instead of surrendering, according to Reuters. Moscow is now saying the warship went down after a fire on board caused an explosion, but Ukrainian officials say their forces struck it Thursday with two cruise missiles

"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to hull damage received during a fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank," Russia’s Ministry of Defense told state media. 

Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, in June 2021.

Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, in June 2021. (Reuters/Yoruk Isik)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

In an apparent retaliatory strike for the destruction of the ship, the ministry said Friday it hit a factory on the outskirts of Kyiv that produces and repairs missiles, including anti-ship ones, Reuters reports. 

"The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime," it reportedly added. 

The Moskva is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in 2008.

The Moskva is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in 2008. (AP Photo, File)

The ministry also claimed it downed a Ukrainian helicopter involved in an attack Thursday on a Russian border village, destroyed a group of up to 30 Polish missionaries, and seized control of a steel plant in Mariupol, according to Reuters. 

A man stands in a building at the missile factory that Russia's military claims to have struck in Kyiv.

A man stands in a building at the missile factory that Russia's military claims to have struck in Kyiv. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

A mechanic at a car repair shop in Kyiv told Reuters Friday that three strikes targeted an industrial building across the street from his workplace. 

"The building was on fire and I had to hide behind my car," Kirill Kyrylo said before the blaze was extinguished by firefighters. 

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil contributed to this report. 