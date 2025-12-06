Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Russia unleashes major drone, missile attack on Ukraine as US diplomatic talks continue

8 people injured in overnight barrage that hit 29 locations including power stations

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Putin's military options are 'few': National security analyst Video

Putin's military options are 'few': National security analyst

Lexington Institute vice president Dr. Rebecca Grant discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in the Ukraine war on ‘Fox Report.’

Russia launched a major attack against Ukraine overnight as talks between Ukraine and the U.S. continued in Florida this week.

Moscow sent 653 drones and 51 missiles across Ukraine, leaving eight people injured, Ukrainian officials said.

French president Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks, writing on X "We must continue to put pressure on Russia to force it towards peace."

Macron said he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their British and German counterparts in London on Monday.

EX-CIA STATION CHIEF WARNS PUTIN USING TALKS TO GAIN LEVERAGE AS UKRAINE DELEGATION MEETS TOP TRUMP OFFICIALS

Ukrainians inspecting missiles

Ukrainian Fire Point's Flamingo missiles are inspected in the Ukraine on Thursday.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had a "substantive phone call" with American officials involved in the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday shared a readout of the talks, which also included President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The readout called the talks "constructive discussions on advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine."

"American and Ukrainian parties underscored that an end to the war and credible steps toward ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent renewed aggression and to enable Ukraine’s comprehensive redevelopment plan, designed to make the nation stronger and more prosperous than before the war."

Kyiv Christmas tree

People gather in Kyiv on Saturday during a blackout caused by Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.  (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PUTIN REJECTS KEY PARTS OF US PEACE PLAN AS KREMLIN OFFICIAL WARNS EUROPE FACES NEW WAR RISK: REPORT

Following Russia’s Friday night barrage, Ukraine’s air force said 29 locations were hit, and the military was able to shoot down 585 drones and 30 missiles.

Three of the eight wounded were hurt in the Kyiv region, local officials reported.

The "massive’ attack also targeted power stations in the country and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily lost power overnight, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seen in 2022.  (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Zaporizhzhia is under Russian control and not in use, but it needs power to cool its shutdown reactors to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Zelenskyy said that a drone strike had also "burned down" the train station in the city of Fastiv, near Kyiv.

In retaliatory strikes, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces later said Ukrainian forces said its military hit Russia’s Ryazan Oil Refinery.

