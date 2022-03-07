Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told 'Nazis' had overtaken Ukraine

Russian Lt. Col. Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich, a Ukraine POW, tells reporters: 'This is genocide'

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Russia-Ukraine war: If Kyiv falls, where does Zelensky go? Video

Russia-Ukraine war: If Kyiv falls, where does Zelensky go?

Former DIA Intelligence Officer Matthew Shoemaker and Fox News contributor Judy Miller break down the 'delicate diplomatic game.'

A Russian military commander and prisoner of war in Ukraine said he and his forces were led to believe they were invading the country because "nationalists, Nazis have seized power," according to a video that surfaced Monday. 

Russian Lt. Col. Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich was flanked by two badly bruised men as he said they were told in Russia "that Ukraine's territory is dominated by fascist's regime," according to video shared by Ukraine’s News Channel 24, via a translation from the New York Post

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Nationalists, Nazi's have seized power," Mikhailovich went on, about what he and his troops were allegedly told. 

He added: "You are in a tense situation going against your own commander. But this is a genocide. The people are just killed."

GEN. JACK KEANE BLASTS RUSSIA FOR 'PATTERN' OF VIOLATING CEASE-FIRES: 'WE HAVE TO BE FAIRLY SKEPTICAL'

He said he would go to jail or do "whatever we deserve."

"We’re ready for everything."

Mikhailovich likely made the allegations under a certain degree of duress and his statements cannot be verified.

Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst and Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, questioned Ukraine’s use of images of prisoners of war possibly violating the Geneva Conventions.

RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES ARREST MORE THAN 5,000 ANTI-WAR PROTESTERS: REPORT

"It is not clear who is in possession or took the videotapes of these POWs. Many citizens are joining the front lines in this fight. However, as difficult as it is in this fluid battlefield, Ukraine is under an obligation to seek adherence to the conventions," he wrote in a blog post titled, "Does the Filming of the Russian POWs Violate the Geneva Conventions?" 

He added: "One answer cannot be that the Russians deserve it. The Conventions are only viable if they are applied evenly. If we apply the rules selectively, the Russians will claim the same exceptional status in their treatment of Ukrainian POWs."

    FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 3, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. (REUTERS/Maksim Levin/File Photo)

    Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)

    In this handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service, a burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

    Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

    Heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a Russian strike.  (Twitter/StahivUA via AP)

    This video footage and images show State Emergency Service of Ukraine workers on Wednesday tackling devastation and rescuing those caught in missile strikes on administration buildings in Central Kharkiv overnight on Tuesday (01March2022) (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Cover Images)

    A cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

    A man stands next to a burnt car near a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 4, 2022. ( REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed 406 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion began. And 801 more civilians were injured as of midnight Sunday, the office said, noting that fighting has stymied accurate reporting and the numbers are actually higher. 

The U.N. human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The UN office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have released higher casualty statistics. 

