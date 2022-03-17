Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russia, Ukraine war photos: Rescuers pull Mariupol theater survivors from rubble as Kremlin forces wreak havoc

As of Wednesday, 726 people had been killed, including 674 adults and 52 children, United Nations says

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Bomb theater in Ukraine takes direct hit from Russian bomb: Mike Tobin Video

Bomb theater in Ukraine takes direct hit from Russian bomb: Mike Tobin

WARNING—Graphic footage: Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin details the Russian bombing of a theater in Ukraine sheltering hundreds.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Survivors have begun to emerge from the basement shelter of a Ukraine theater targeted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, as casualties throughout the country mount. 

The airstrikes from Wednesday night had left a large section of the grand, 3-three story theater building in the center of Mariupol collapsed in a smoking ruin, according to photos released by the city council. Inside, hundreds of men, women and children — up to 1,000 according to some officials — had taken shelter in the basement, seeking safety amid Russia's strangulating 3-week siege of the strategic southern port city.

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian theater sheltering 'hundreds' Video

Rescuers worked to clear the rubble that had blocked the entrance to the basement, despite new strikes reported elsewhere in the city Thursday. Miraculously, the shelter stood firm, officials said. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"The building withstood the impact of a high-powered air bomb and protected the lives of people hiding in the bomb shelter," Ukraine’s ombudswoman Ludmyla Denisova said on the Telegram messaging app Thursday.

RUSSIAN FORCES BOMBED MARIUPOL THEATER DESPITE SIGNS WARNING CHILDREN WERE SHELTERING INSIDE: UKRAINE

Russia bombs shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine officials claim Video

She and Ukrainian parliament member Sergiy Taruta said some survivors had emerged. "People are coming out alive," Taruta wrote on Facebook, though he did not say how many.

It was not known if there were injuries or deaths among those inside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner reported that as of Wednesday, 726 people had been killed, including 674 adults and 52 children. Meanwhile, 1,174 people were injured, including 63 kids, the office said. 

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES 

  • Damage in Donetsk after Russian attacks
    Image 1 of 17

    A view of a damaged settlements, located in Sartana, where citizens of Greek origin live, and 17 km from the city of Mariupol, near the banks of the Kalmius river, and citizens try to shelter in basements after bombings by Russian forces, in pro-Russian separatists-controlled Donetsk, Ukraine on March 16, 2022.  (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 2 of 17

    A woman and children sheild from shelling in a school bomb shelter in Sartana village which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, 17 km ( 11 miles) northeast of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

  • Image 3 of 17

    Maxar collected satellite imagery of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 14th that included the Mariupol Drama Theater which was bombed on March 16th. This building had been used as a shelter for hundreds of Ukrainian civilians. Notably, on the March 14th satellite imagery, the word children is written in large white letters (in Russian) in front of and behind the theater. (Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies/Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 4 of 17

    A person mourns next to a wrapped body near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022.  (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 5 of 17

    EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A member of Ukrainian security services  identifies a wrapped body near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022.  (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 6 of 17

    An aerial view shows firemen working in the rubble of a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 7 of 17

    A man walks near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022.  (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 8 of 17

    A member of Ukrainian security services  looks at a wrapped body near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 9 of 17

    An aerial view shows firemen working in the rubble of a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 10 of 17

    A man covers a dead body after a residential buildings hit by a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 17, 2022.  (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 11 of 17

    A man covers a dead body after a residential buildings hit by a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 17, 2022.  (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 12 of 17

    People clear debris outside a medical center damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on a nearby apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 13 of 17

    An apartment building is damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed in a residential area, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 14 of 17

    People clear debris outside a medical center damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on a nearby apartment block , according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine
    Image 15 of 17

    A fireman inspects the damage in a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Surrogate-born babies in Kyiv amid ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine
    Image 16 of 17

    A newborn baby is dressed on a changing table in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 17, 2022. Surrogate-born babies cannot reunite with their biological families due to ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Germany Russia Ukraine War Bundestag
    Image 17 of 17

    Members of the German government listen to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his virtual address to the parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 