Russia-Ukraine war photos show families fleeing, tearful goodbyes as casualties reach more than 2.5K

At least 2,510 civilians have been hurt in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24, with 953 people killed so far, the United Nation’s human rights office said Tuesday.

At least 953 of those victims were killed, including children, the office said, noting that the actual numbers are expected to be significantly higher.

Meanwhile, more than 3.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine, with the majority escaping to Poland. Over 10 million residents, Nearly one-quarter of Ukraine’s population, have been displaced, according to the Associated Press.

