Ukraine
Published

Russia-Ukraine war photos show families fleeing, tearful goodbyes as casualties reach more than 2.5K

United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner reported 2,510 civilian casualties from Feb. 24 through March 21.

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
At least 2,510 civilians have been hurt in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24, with 953 people killed so far, the United Nation’s human rights office said Tuesday.

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner reported 2,510 civilian casualties from Feb. 24 through March 21. 

At least 953 of those victims were killed, including children, the office said, noting that the actual numbers are expected to be significantly higher. 

Meanwhile, more than 3.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine, with the majority escaping to Poland. Over 10 million residents, Nearly one-quarter of Ukraine’s population, have been displaced, according to the Associated Press.

    Image 1 of 25

    A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

    Image 2 of 25

    A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

    Image 3 of 25

    A Ukrainian evacuee hugs a child in the train station in Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on March 22, 2022, following Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 4 of 25

    A Ukrainian evacuee hugs a child in the train station in Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on March 22, 2022, following Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 5 of 25

    ROME, ITALY - MARCH 22: Ukrainian dad evacuated from Lviv holds his baby at Italian Red Cross Operations Center, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

    Image 6 of 25

    Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

    Image 7 of 25

    Refugees from Lviv, Ukraine, sit in a Red Cross headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

    Image 8 of 25

    A displaced Ukrainian woman on a Poland-bound train bids farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

    Image 9 of 25

    Ukrainian orphans are seen during a stopover in Warsaw as they are en route to the UK, in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski)

    Image 10 of 25

    Ukrainian orphans are seen during a stopover in Warsaw as they are en route to the UK, in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski)

    Image 11 of 25

    Refugees with children walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

    Image 12 of 25

    A woman waits for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

    Image 13 of 25

    Ukrainian refugees with children board a bus at a square next to a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

    Image 14 of 25

    Ukrainian refugees with children board transport at a square next to a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

    Image 15 of 25

    ROME, ITALY - MARCH 22: Ukrainian refugees evacuated from Lviv by Italian Red Cross arrive to Rome, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

    Image 16 of 25

    A picture taken in Lviv, western Ukraine on March 22, 2022 shows a special room for refugees set at a sport complex of Lviv National University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnology, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 17 of 25

    A Ukrainian boy holds a ball as he stands in the BOK sports hall (Budapest Olympic Center), where a new transit shelter for Ukrainian refugees was installed, in the Hungarian capital Budapest on March 22, 2022.  (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 18 of 25

    ROME, ITALY - MARCH 22: Ukrainian refugees evacuated from Lviv by Italian Red Cross arrive to Rome, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

    Image 19 of 25

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Volunteers and security forces establish check points due to Russian attacks on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 20 of 25

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Volunteers and security forces establish check points due to Russian attacks on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 21 of 25

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Civilians' evacuation continue due to Russian attacks on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 22 of 25

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: A soldier injured due to Russian attacks on Ukraine gets treatment in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 23 of 25

    ODESSA, UKRAINE - MARCH 21: People fill and carry sand bags to bolster the city's defence on Odessa's beach, Ukraine on March 21, 2022.  (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 24 of 25

    ODESSA, UKRAINE - MARCH 21: People fill and carry sand bags to bolster the city's defence on Odessa's beach, Ukraine on March 21, 2022.  (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 25 of 25

    ODESSA, UKRAINE - MARCH 21: People fill and carry sand bags to bolster the city's defence on Odessa's beach, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

