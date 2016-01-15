Russia says West 'politicizing' humanitarian crisis in Syria

Russia is accusing three Western powers of politicizing the humanitarian crisis in Syria and warns the tactic risks derailing upcoming peace talks.

Russia's Deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, questioned the motives of Britain, France and the U.S. in calling for a Security Council meeting Friday to address the military sieges that have caused starvation in Syrian towns.

He said it gives the impression that "attempts are being made to undermine the launch of the inter-Syrian dialogue scheduled for Jan. 25" in Geneva.

The three Western Security Council members called for the open debate to intensify the pressure on Syria's warring parties to lift sieges that have cut off 400,000 people from aid.