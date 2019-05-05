Injuries reported after fire on plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport

At least 10 people were injured after a fire was reported on a Russian airliner that landed in flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday, according to local media.

Aeroflot flight SU1492, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off from the airport headed to Murmansk before it was forced to turn around and make a landing at the airport.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said the flight had reported an emergency after takeoff and returned to Sheremetyevo Airport.

Videos and pictures posted to Twitter shortly after showed the jet landing at Sheremetyevo Airport with large flames engulfing the rear section.

One video showed a massive amount of flames coming from what appeared to be the engine as the plane touched down on a runway.

Other videos showed people evacuating down the aircraft's inflatable ramps. The TASS news agency reported that at least 10 people were injured, citing a law enforcement source.

A law enforcement source told the Interfax news agency that the plane gave a distress signal after departure, then attempt to make an emergency landing. After a first attempt failed, the aircraft was able to make a landing on the second try.

The aircraft had 78 passengers aboard, RIA News reported.

Representatives from Russia's Investigative Committee are heading to the scene, the committee's press service told Russian media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.