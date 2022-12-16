Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Russia launches 'major missile attack' on Ukrainian energy facilities, infrastructure in multiple cities

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Russian embassy warns of 'unpredictable consequences' if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine Video

Russian embassy warns of 'unpredictable consequences' if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane analyzes Putin's recent threat against the United States on 'The Story.'

Explosions were reported in at least three Ukrainian cities Friday as authorities said Russia launched a "major missile attack" on energy facilities and infrastructure.

Local authorities on social media app Telegram said air raid alarms sounded across the country as explosions were reported in the capital of Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts, according to the Associated Press.

"The attack on the capital continues," Klitschko wrote on social media. He urged residents to seek shelter, reminding them that subway services in the capital were suspended as people flocked to the underground tunnels for protection.

NO UKRAINE CEASEFIRE FOR CHRISTMAS UNLESS RUSSIA WITHDRAWS: KYIV

A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after what Russian officials in Donetsk said was a shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after what Russian officials in Donetsk said was a shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP)

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said his city is without electricity, while Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced three strikes on critical infrastructure, AP reported.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, reported a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih.

"There may be people under the rubble," he wrote on Telegram, adding that emergency services had arrived at the building.

People rest in the subway station, being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. 

People rest in the subway station, being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

TOP 5 REASONS AMERICA MUST SUPPORT UKRAINE AND HELP IT DEFEAT RUSSIA

National railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported power outages at an undisclosed number of stations in the eastern and central Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions due to damage to the energy infrastructure. 

Trains remained in operation by switching from electric power to steam-engine power.

Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new strategy to try to force Ukrainians into submission after key losses in recent months. 

In contrast, some analysts and Ukrainian leaders believe Russia's losses have only strengthened Ukrainian forces as the conflict enters its tenth month.

A man walks during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

A man walks during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russian strikes have been launched on Ukraine intermittently since mid-October, with the previous round taking place on Dec. 5. 

Ukrainian authorities have reported some successes in intercepting and downing incoming missiles, rockets and armed drones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.