Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia launches Iranian satellite into space amid fears it will be used to surveil Ukraine

Russia announced plans last month to leave the International Space Station after 2024

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia launched an Iranian satellite into space on Tuesday, just weeks after Moscow announced plans to abandon the International Space Station in the next two years. 

The launch, which lifted off from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, placed the Khayyam satellite into orbit. 

Iran claims that the satellite, named after a 12th-century Persian scientist, will be used to improve agricultural productivity, but fears have been raised that Russia will use it to surveil Ukraine and Tehran could use it to monitor Israel. 

In this handout photo taken from video released by Roscosmos on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, a Russian Soyuz rocket lifts off to carry Iranian Khayyam satellite into orbit at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome near Baikonur, Kazakhstan. 

In this handout photo taken from video released by Roscosmos on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, a Russian Soyuz rocket lifts off to carry Iranian Khayyam satellite into orbit at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome near Baikonur, Kazakhstan.  (Roscosmos via AP)

Two Western security officials told the Washington Post last week that Moscow has informed Iran it will use the high-resolution camera on the satellite to surveil military targets in Ukraine for "several months." 

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S NEW WEAPONS PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE IS THE LARGEST ONE YET, PENTAGON SAYS

The satellite will eventually give Iran "unprecedented capabilities" to keep watch over sensitive facilities in Israel and other parts of the Middle East, the official told the newspaper. 

The launch also comes as cooperation in space between Russia and the West breaks down amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine. 

In this Dec. 6, 2021, file photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station orbited 264 miles above the Tyrrhenian Sea with the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module and the Prichal module, still attached to the Progress delivery craft, docked to the Nauka multipurpose module. 

In this Dec. 6, 2021, file photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station orbited 264 miles above the Tyrrhenian Sea with the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module and the Prichal module, still attached to the Progress delivery craft, docked to the Nauka multipurpose module.  (NASA via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yuri Borisov, the recently appointed head of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, said last month that Russia will leave the International Space Station in the next two eyars. 

"The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," Borisov said in late July, noting that Russia will fulfill its partner commitments before leaving. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 