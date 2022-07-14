Russia hits western Ukraine in Kalibr cruise missile strike from submarine in Black Sea killing 20

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces on Thursday hit western Ukraine in a series of Kalibr cruise missile strikes from a submarine in the Black Sea in an attack that killed at least 20 people, including three children the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenksyy’s office said.

The missiles slammed into the center of the city of Vinnytsia, located more than 265 miles north of the Black Sea port city of Odesa and roughly 125 miles south of Kyiv.

Images and videos posted to social media showed people running to help, cars burnt out and black smoke billowing after residential, administrative and office buildings were hit.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko said 90 people were also believed to be injured in the attack and confirmed in a Telegram post that "the rescue operation is ongoing."

It was first reported by the Prosecutor General’s office that 17 people had been killed, including two children.

Some reporting Thursday morning suggested that seven cruise missiles were fired at the western city but that four of the missiles had been stopped by Ukrainian air defenses.

"Every day Russia destroys civilians, kills Ukrainian children, targets missiles at civilian objects. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" Zelenskyy questioned on social media.

The Kalibr missile is a Russian-made cruise missile that has become the Russian navy’s weapon of choice when it comes to ground strikes, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

It is unclear where in the Black Sea the missile was fired from, but given its ability to hit a target up to 1,500 miles away, the missile is more than capable of reaching Kyiv.

Russia’s defense ministry has yet to comment on the attack and in its daily briefing on its "special military operation" only mentioned military strikes it carried out in eastern Ukraine.