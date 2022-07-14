Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russia hits western Ukraine in Kalibr cruise missile strike from submarine in Black Sea killing 20

A reported seven Russian missiles were fired before four were stopped by Ukraine's air defenses

Caitlin McFall
Caitlin McFall
close
Russian missiles destroy residential buildings in Ukraine Video

Russian missiles destroy residential buildings in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on the war in Ukraine and Iran delivering weapons to Russia on ‘Special Report.’

Russian forces on Thursday hit western Ukraine in a series of Kalibr cruise missile strikes from a submarine in the Black Sea in an attack that killed at least 20 people, including three children the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenksyy’s office said.

The missiles slammed into the center of the city of Vinnytsia, located more than 265 miles north of the Black Sea port city of Odesa and roughly 125 miles south of Kyiv. 

Images and videos posted to social media showed people running to help, cars burnt out and black smoke billowing after residential, administrative and office buildings were hit.

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY POSTS VIDEO OF RUSSIA AIRSTRIKE AFTERMATH, DECRIES 'OPEN ACT OF TERRORISM'

Debris is seen scattered amongst a street in Vinnystia, Ukraine, following a Russian military airstrike Thursday.

Debris is seen scattered amongst a street in Vinnystia, Ukraine, following a Russian military airstrike Thursday.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko said 90 people were also believed to be injured in the attack and confirmed in a Telegram post that "the rescue operation is ongoing."

It was first reported by the Prosecutor General’s office that 17 people had been killed, including two children. 

Some reporting Thursday morning suggested that seven cruise missiles were fired at the western city but that four of the missiles had been stopped by Ukrainian air defenses. 

PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN RUSSIA, UKRAINE ON FOOD EXPORTS, 3 PORTS OPENED

A small child was among the victims Thursday in the attack, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A small child was among the victims Thursday in the attack, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Every day Russia destroys civilians, kills Ukrainian children, targets missiles at civilian objects. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" Zelenskyy questioned on social media. 

The Kalibr missile is a Russian-made cruise missile that has become the Russian navy’s weapon of choice when it comes to ground strikes, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

 In this frame grab provided by Russian Defense Ministry press service, a long-range Kalibr cruise missile is launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. 

 In this frame grab provided by Russian Defense Ministry press service, a long-range Kalibr cruise missile is launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.

It is unclear where in the Black Sea the missile was fired from, but given its ability to hit a target up to 1,500 miles away, the missile is more than capable of reaching Kyiv.

Russia’s defense ministry has yet to comment on the attack and in its daily briefing on its "special military operation" only mentioned military strikes it carried out in eastern Ukraine. 

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.