Russia attempts to link US to alleged Moscow drone attack, says West provided 'intelligence'

Russian officials are trying to link the U.S. and NATO to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday, saying Western countries provided "necessary intelligence" for the raid.

Russia claims its air defenses fended off an attack on the nation's capital by five Ukrainian drones on Tuesday. Officials now claim the attack would not have been possible for Ukraine without assistance from Western allies.

"These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to the Agence France-Presse.

The ministry went on to say the West is "training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes."

Russian officials say their air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow shot down four of five drones heading toward the capital, adding that the fifth was jammed by electronic means. Ukrainian authorities, who usually do not comment on attacks inside Russia's proper territory, have not claimed responsibility.

No one was harmed in the attack, according to city officials.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack on Moscow comes amid a wider counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces that seeks to push back the Russian invaders. Ukrainian forces have successfully recaptured lands Russia conquered since its invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought to bring attention to Russia's massive campaign of missile barrages targeting Kyiv and other major cities. He continues to urge Western allies, including the U.S., to increase supplies of air defense systems and to allow Ukraine membership into NATO.

