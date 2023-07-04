Russian military claims it prevented Ukrainian attack on Moscow by shooting down four drones

The Russian military claimed Tuesday that it shot down several Ukrainian drones that were headed for the capital city of Moscow, an attack that also prompted officials to briefly close one of the city's airports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow shot down four of five drones heading toward the capital, adding that the fifth was jammed by electronic means. Ukrainian authorities, who usually do not comment on attacks inside Russia's proper territory, have not claimed responsibility.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no one was harmed in the attack and no buildings were damaged.

Authorities temporarily restricted flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and diverted flights to other Moscow airports as a precaution. The restrictions were lifted after the drones no longer posed a threat.

PUTIN CLAIMS WAGNER DID NOT HAVE PUBLIC BACKING IN MUTINY ATTEMPT: 'THE PEOPLE WERE NOT WITH THEM'

The attack follows previous drone raids on the Russian capital over the course of the nearly 500-day war between Russia and Ukraine.

It also comes after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin marched his Wagner troops toward Moscow in a show of force against the country's defense ministry.

LUKASHENKO WARNS OF BELARUSIAN ‘COMBAT READINESS’: 'IF RUSSIA COLLAPSES, ALL OF US WILL DIE'

Ukrainian forces have successfully recaptured lands Russia conquered since its invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine has subsequently launched counter-offensives against Russian defense posts in the southern and eastern regions.

Russia, meanwhile, continues its own missile and drone barrage on Ukrainian forces and infrastructure.

HOW PUTIN'S GRIP MADE BELARUS A RUSSIAN 'VASSAL STATE' AHEAD OF WARLORD'S EXILE

Oleksandr Lysenko, mayor of the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, said a Russian drone strike on Monday left three people dead and 21 others injured. The attack also damaged two apartment buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack also damaged the regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine, the country's main intelligence agency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The country’s leader continues to urge Western allies, including the U.S., to increase supplies of air defense systems and to allow Ukraine membership into NATO.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.