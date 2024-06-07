Royal Swedish Opera hit with $300K fine after stage technician dies from 40-foot fall

The Royal Swedish Opera, Sweden's national theater for opera and ballet, has been fined $300,000 after a stage technician died from a fall last year.

The technician fell more than 40 feet from a balcony while working inside the building.

The incident was investigated as a "work environment violation."

The fatal fall had been investigated as "a work environment violation" and Prosecutor Jennie Nordin said the death could have been avoided, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Friday.

According to SVT, Nordin said that the Royal Swedish Opera "had failed to investigate and assess the risk of the work in question," and "that the stage worker was allowed to perform the work in question despite the risk of falling over the railing."

The Royal Opera employee, Petter Sundelin, 57, died after falling on Sept. 21.

He was flown in a helicopter to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Following the death, which was investigated by police, the Royal Opera decided to cancel all performances and tours of Sweden’s national theater for opera and ballet, founded in 1773. The downtown Stockholm stage offers a mix of performances and classical masterpieces with opera, ballet and activities for children and adolescents.