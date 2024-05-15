Expand / Collapse search
Sweden

Fatal fire at popular Swedish theme park was caused by welding operation, report says

The fire occurred at Sweden's Liseberg amusement center in Goteborg

Associated Press
Published
  • A welding operation during construction of a water park at Sweden's Liseberg amusement center sparked a massive fire in February.
  • The fire quickly engulfed a building after starting from the water slide area, leading to one death.
  • 16 people reportedly sustained minor injuries from the fire.

A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

"When welding the water slide, a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building. The fire spread quickly and caused great destruction," the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper said, quoting a police report.

The blaze destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. 

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT WATER PARK UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT POPULAR SWEDISH THEME PARK

Officers were only able to enter the site days later and found a dead person there.

Fire

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world, Oceana, in Goteborg, Sweden, on Feb. 12, 2024. A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP, File)

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park.

A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. Sixteen were slightly injured.