Fatal fire at popular Swedish theme park was caused by welding operation, report says

A welding operation during construction of a water park at Sweden's Liseberg amusement center sparked a massive fire in February.

The fire quickly engulfed a building after starting from the water slide area, leading to one death.

16 people reportedly sustained minor injuries from the fire.

A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

"When welding the water slide, a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building. The fire spread quickly and caused great destruction," the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper said, quoting a police report.

The blaze destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT WATER PARK UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT POPULAR SWEDISH THEME PARK

Officers were only able to enter the site days later and found a dead person there.

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. Sixteen were slightly injured.