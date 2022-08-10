Rock guitarist found dead, allegedly killed by his own son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian rock guitarist was found dead inside his home Monday, and police suspect the man's son was responsibly for the slaying.

The 65-year-old man, Gord Lewis, was the guitarist for the band Teenage Head for decades. Police have arrested his son, Jonathan Lewis, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder.

Police say Lewis' body showed injuries "consistent with foul play."

"We are continuing to seek out witnesses and reviewing video in the area," Detective Sara Beck told reporters.

Police only discovered Lewis' body after his son sent a series of emails to media outlets. Each email referenced Lewis' death and requested medical assistance.

"Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay," Jonathan wrote to The Hamilton Spectator, a local news outlet in Ontario.

"Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn’t deserve this," he reportedly wrote in another email.

Lewis fellow bandmates confirmed his death on social media.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis," they wrote. "Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

Police have not released details regarding Lewis' direct cause of death, nor when the alleged slaying took place. While authorities discovered the body this weekend, it was already significantly decomposed.

Lewis was a co-founder of the Teenage Head band, which has been producing music since 1975.