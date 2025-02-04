Robert Levinson disappearance: FBI releases posters seeking info on two Iranian intelligence officers

The FBI released posters Tuesday seeking information about two senior Iranian intelligence officers involved in the disappearance of retired FBI Special Agent Robert Levinson as the agency is vowing to "hold every Iranian official involved in his abduction accountable."

Levinson was working as a private investigator when he vanished in 2007 after traveling to Iran’s Kish Island. He had reportedly taken part in an unauthorized CIA mission and was presumed dead in 2020.

"The FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to return Bob to his family," Sanjay Virmani, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterterrorism Division, said in a statement. "Our extensive investigation continues to develop new leads and intelligence, and we will pursue all options to hold every Iranian official involved in his abduction accountable."

The FBI said the two Iranian officers in the posters – Mohammed Baseri and Ahmad Khazai -- "allegedly acted in their capacity as officials of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security during Bob’s abduction, detention, and probable death."

"For nearly 18 years, the Iranian government has denied knowledge of Bob's whereabouts despite senior intelligence officials authorizing Bob's abduction and detention and launching a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime," the FBI added.

The Treasury Department sanctioned both officers in December 2020.

"According to the designation, Baseri has been involved in counterespionage activities inside and outside Iran, as well as sensitive investigations related to Iranian national security issues. He has worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries to harm U.S. interests," the FBI said. "Khazai has led MOIS delegations to other countries to assess security situations."

A $5 million reward is still being offered by the FBI for information leading to Levinson's location, recovery and return.