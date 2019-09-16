Iran's aggression demands global response, Rick Perry says: ‘Who is next?’

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry called on the international community Monday to stop Iran’s aggression following attacks over the weekend targeting a Saudi Arabian oil processing plant.

Speaking at the 63rd International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference, Perry called for the formation of an international coalition to confront Iran and the country’s nuclear aspirations.

“I hope that these countries are wise enough to understand that if you allow this type of activity to go unpunished, unaddressed, that it does not turn out well,” Perry said in an interview with Fox News following his remarks.

DRONE STRIKES TARGET WORLD'S LARGEST OIL PROCESSING FACILITY, SAUDI OIL FIELD; ATTACK CLAIMED BY IRANIAN-BACKED REBELS

U.S. Intelligence officials told Fox News the strikes originated from Iranian soil and reports indicate that cruise missiles and drones were used to hit the facility.

The attacks sent oil prices rising to more than $67 a barrel amid fears of a global oil shortage and price increases.

“Make no mistake about it, this was a deliberate attack on the global economy and the global energy market,” Perry said during his remarks at the IAEA.

TRUMP: US 'LOCKED AND LOADED' AGAINST ATTACKERS OF SAUDI OIL FACILITY 'DEPENDING ON VERIFICATION'

Perry pointed out that the United States has a substantial supply of oil, but that if Iranian aggression against Western-linked oil infrastructure continues, it could affect many U.S. allies across the globe.

“If they have the will and the technology to attack the Saudis,” Perry said, “then who is next?”