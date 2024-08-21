Researchers make new finding on Turin Shroud that many believe was Christ's burial cloth: 'Mysteries of God'

Scientists in Italy have announced stunning new results regarding the age of a controversial relic believed by many of the faithful to be the death shroud of Jesus Christ.



The Institute of Crystallography in Italy shared its findings this week regarding the famous Shroud of Turin, which skeptics have historically called a forgery. It is arguably the most studied relic in history, according to a 2023 Harvard study.



According to the Institute, their dating process involved WAXS, or Wide-angle X-ray scattering. WAXS helped determine that the Shroud appears to consistently date as a 2000-year-old plus relic.



CHURCH OF ENGLAND APPEARS TO STOP USING THE WORD 'CHURCH' TO SOUND MORE 'RELEVANT': STUDY



"The experimental results are compatible with the hypothesis that the T[urin Shroud] is a 2000-year-old relic, as supposed by Christian tradition," said the Institute of Crystallography on their website.



"We obtained one-dimensional integrated WAXS data profiles for the T[urin Shroud] sample, which were fully compatible with the analogous measurements obtained on a linen sample whose dating, according to historical records, is 55–74 AD, Siege of Masada (Israel)," the Institute added.

The Institute of Crystallography's 2024 findings contradict the results of a dating test conducted on the Shroud in 1988, which found that it only dated back to about 1350. During the 1988 dating, the Shroud was analyzed by three separate labs. Those results bolstered serious doubts over the Shroud's authenticity.

The Institute's new results indicate that "the T[urin Shroud] fabric is much older than the seven centuries proposed by the 1988 radiocarbon dating."



5 BLESSINGS FROM GOD ARE AT OUR FINGERTIPS IF WE HAVE FAITH, INSISTS WASHINGTON PASTOR



The Institute notes that its findings are "experimental," but that they are compatible with "13 centuries of unknown history, in addition to the seven centuries of known history in Europe."



Beyond the scientific world, the faithful worldwide have taken great interest in the Shroud of Turin as potential proof of the life, death, and resurrection of Christ.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bishop Robert Barron, founder of Word on Fire ministry, regarding the findings.



"I have had a long fascination for the Shroud of Turin. It first came to my attention when I was 16 and I read everything I could about the Shroud- its history and provenance, arguments regarding its authenticity, and the scientific research," said the Bishop.



"As such the recent news that the use of new technology had led to a different conclusion than a carbon dating test conducted in 1988. It seems that there is now new evidence that strengthens the hypothesis that the cloth of the Shroud is contemporary to the time of Christ."

The Bishop clarified, "our faith in Christ's resurrection is in no way dependent on the Shroud but its uncanny power to capture our attention and many other mysteries have strengthened the faith of many."



"I believe the continued fascination people have for the Shroud is an indication of the continued relevance of Christ to even a culture as secular as our own. But it also reveals that in the midst of a prevailing secularism people remain drawn to the uncanny, spiritual aspects of our existence and desire to experience for themselves the mysteries of God."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The Institute of Crystallography did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.