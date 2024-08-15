5 blessings from God are at our fingertips if we have faith, insists Washington pastor

"Brothers and sisters: Watch carefully how you live, not as foolish persons but as wise, making the most of the opportunity, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not continue in ignorance, but try to understand what is the will of the Lord … Be filled with the Spirit, addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and playing to the Lord in your hearts, giving thanks always and for everything in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God the Father" (Ephesians 5:15-20).

These verses come from St. Paul's letter to the Ephesians , who lived in what is modern-day Turkey, the website Bible Study Tools notes.

This particular Bible passage contains five blessings that God wants to give humanity, Pastor Jesse Bradley of Washington told Fox News Digital — so that "we can be filled instead of empty."

Bradley is founder of Just Choose Hope and the lead pastor at Grace Community Church in Auburn, near Seattle.

"In a culture that emphasizes achieving, it's easy to forget the importance of first receiving from God," he said. "If we abide with Jesus, we will bear much fruit and become like Jesus."

The 5 blessings to know

The first of these blessings is the Holy Spirit, or the presence of God, Bradley said.

"When you decide to follow Jesus, the Holy Spirit dwells in you," he said.

"The Christian life is supernatural. We can't live it merely on our own strength."

Despite what a person may think, Bradley said, "we never graduate from a daily reliance on God," he said. "The Spirit produces peace, love and joy in our lives that the world can't take from us."

The other blessings in the verse, he said, are wisdom, courage, words and gratitude.

Knowledge and wisdom are not the same, Bradley pointed out.

"Knowledge includes information — but wisdom leads to transformation. Wisdom is applying knowledge through practical life decisions," he said.

"God is generous and will give wisdom to anyone who seeks and honors God."

God, Bradley said, "is with us and goes ahead of us to prepare the way."

"When God opens a door, no one can shut it," he said. "God has created you as a masterpiece and has already placed opportunities along your path. Your time, talent and treasure are significant."

In a tough time, Bradley said, a person should "ask God for courage to do the next right thing and trust Him with the results."

As a believer, Bradley said, a person should "speak to others what is full of love and truth" and work to "build up people" in everyday life.

"Your tongue is like a rudder that steers a big ship," he said.

"Words flow from your heart. Jesus knocks on the door — so let Him in."

"Words have the power to bring life or cause incredible amounts of damage."

Bradley continued, "Words have the power to bring life or cause incredible amounts of damage. Sing to the Lord, and God will fill your conversations with His salt and light."

Gratitude is also a blessing, Bradley said, and "thanking God in every situation is a good decision."

He said that "a gritty gratitude learns how to give thanks even when you do not feel like it. Complaining, gossip, slander and negativity are not coming from God."

Instead, he said, "every blessing comes from our Father above, and He is worthy of our praise. Thankful people who reject bitterness and resentment are inspiring."

God wants humanity to trust him, Bradley said, and "we are designed to receive and give hope daily."

"Receive from God until you are overflowing," he advised.

"Jesus has an infinite and indestructible hope to give us. Drink deeply from the well that never runs dry."