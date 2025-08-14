Rep. Greene accuses Zelenskyy of trying to 'sabotage' Trump-Putin summit with drone strikes on Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., late Thursday took shots at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of trying to sabotage Friday's highly anticipated peace talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin by launching drone strikes on Russia.

Greene responded to a post on X from the account, "Open Source Intel," which reported that Ukraine had in recent hours launched "one of the largest" drone attacks on Russia.

"On the eve of the historic peace talks between President Trump and President Putin, Zelensky does this," the Republican lawmaker wrote. "Zelensky doesn't want peace and obviously is trying to sabotage President Trump's heroic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. I pray peace prevails."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Ukrainian embassy, seeking a response to Greene's post.

ZELENSKYY URGES DIRECT TALKS WITH PUTIN AS TRUMP SETS PEACE DEADLINE

Ukraine launched multiple drone strikes into Russia overnight Thursday, damaging several apartment buildings in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and injuring more than a dozen civilians, according to acting governor of the region, Yuri Slyusar. Two of those wounded were hospitalized in serious condition, he said.

The Ukrainian strikes came after Russian strikes in Ukraine's Sumy region overnight Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries, including a 7-year-old girl, per officials.

Local officials also accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike in Belgorod that injured three people, and another that struck a car in the village of Pristen that killed at least one individual.

Despite the violence, Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday for a high-stakes summit on the future of the Ukraine war.

The meeting will mark Putin's first visit to the U.S. since 2015 and the first U.S.-Russia summit since June 2021.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP’S MEETING WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN IN ALASKA

Putin praised the U.S. on Thursday for making "sincere efforts" to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been raging since early 2022. Appearing on television, the Russian president said the U.S. was "making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict."

Zelenskyy accused Russia of not being sincere in its intention to wind down the war.

"This war must be ended. Pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a just peace. Ukraine’s and our partners’ experience must be used to prevent deception by Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"At present, there is no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint actions – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and all countries that seek peace – can definitely compel Russia to make peace," he added.