Ukraine

Rep. Eugene Vindman is 'furious' about US pause on weapons to Ukraine

White House defends move as putting 'America's interests first' while review shows US munitions stockpiles at insufficient levels

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Putin ramps up Ukraine assault as US pauses some weapons shipments Video

Putin ramps up Ukraine assault as US pauses some weapons shipments

Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) joins the ‘Brian Kilmeade Show’ to discuss the U.S. decision to pause some weapons deliveries to Ukraine and why he believes Russian president Vladimir Putin is intensifying his campaign.

Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman said he is "furious" that the Pentagon has frozen some shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine. 

"The decision to pause critical U.S. weapons shipments — including Patriot missiles and artillery — puts Ukrainian lives and territory at risk," the Army veteran, who represents Virginia, wrote on X. 

"The Ukrainian people are fighting fiercely against Putin’s invasion," he added. "We must course-correct to ensure our Ukrainian partners have what they need in their fight for freedom." 

Fox News confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. has stopped sending weapons such as Patriot missile interceptors and 155 mm artillery shells. 

Patriot air defense missile system

Ukrainian and German soldiers are seen training on the Patriot air defense missile system at a military training area in Germany in June 2024. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The halt was driven by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after a review of U.S. munitions stockpiles that showed dangerously low reserves, Politico first reported. 

According to U.S. military officials tracking the shipments, the weapons were already staged in Poland before the order came down.  

Rep. Eugene Vindman in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Eugene Vindman is speaking out against the U.S. move to halt some weapon shipments to Ukraine. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"This was made to put America’s interests first," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement also shared with Fox News Digital. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran." 

A senior defense official told Politico the Pentagon’s review revealed that stockpiles of Patriot interceptors, precision-guided 155 mm shells and other critical munitions had dropped to levels deemed insufficient to meet U.S. contingency plans.  

Damage from Russian attack in Ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.  (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The Army has already quietly quadrupled its procurement targets for Patriot interceptors, but defense analysts say replenishment will take time. 

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.