Rep. Eugene Vindman is 'furious' about US pause on weapons to Ukraine

Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman said he is "furious" that the Pentagon has frozen some shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine.

"The decision to pause critical U.S. weapons shipments — including Patriot missiles and artillery — puts Ukrainian lives and territory at risk," the Army veteran, who represents Virginia, wrote on X.

"The Ukrainian people are fighting fiercely against Putin’s invasion," he added. "We must course-correct to ensure our Ukrainian partners have what they need in their fight for freedom."

Fox News confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. has stopped sending weapons such as Patriot missile interceptors and 155 mm artillery shells.

The halt was driven by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after a review of U.S. munitions stockpiles that showed dangerously low reserves, Politico first reported.

According to U.S. military officials tracking the shipments, the weapons were already staged in Poland before the order came down.

"This was made to put America’s interests first," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement also shared with Fox News Digital. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran."

A senior defense official told Politico the Pentagon’s review revealed that stockpiles of Patriot interceptors, precision-guided 155 mm shells and other critical munitions had dropped to levels deemed insufficient to meet U.S. contingency plans.

The Army has already quietly quadrupled its procurement targets for Patriot interceptors, but defense analysts say replenishment will take time.

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.