Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Pentagon's weapons pause to Ukraine could ‘encourage’ and ‘escalate’ Putin’s war ambitions: security experts

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls in top US diplomat in Kyiv following Pentagon decision

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Russia unleashes one of its largest attacks yet in war on Ukraine Video

Russia unleashes one of its largest attacks yet in war on Ukraine

Fox News’ Alex Hogan reports on one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine since the war began. Fox News contributor Mike Pompeo also breaks down the Trump administration’s travel ban and discusses the U.S. role in potential peace talks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon’s decision to halt previously promised air defense systems to Ukraine was met with ominous warnings on Wednesday from Washington-based security experts, who warned the move will "encourage" and possibly "escalate" Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war ambitions.

The decision was confirmed by Fox News Tuesday night after Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby assessed that the U.S. possessed dangerously low munitions stockpiles. 

However, experts are sounding the alarm that the move undermines U.S. and Ukrainian leverage as President Donald Trump looks to broker a ceasefire deal. 

PENTAGON HALTS SOME WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE OVER CONCERNS ABOUT US STOCKPILES

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positioned in front of Patriot missile system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of a Patriot air defense missile system during a visit to a military training area in the German state of Western Pomerania, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

"The Trump administration is right to put American warfighters first," John Hardie, deputy director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD) Russia Program, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Many of these munitions were not drawn from U.S. stocks but were instead procured specifically for Kyiv under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative."

U.S. military officials confirmed that the weapons set for shipment to Ukraine were already staged in Poland before the Pentagon issued its order to reverse supplies pledged during the Biden administration. 

"By weakening Ukraine's defenses and fueling perceptions that America is tiring of supporting Ukraine, this decision will likely reinforce Putin's belief that he has the upper hand," Hardie argued. "This will make him even more intransigent."

Fox News confirmed with U.S. military officials tracking the shipments that the systems withheld include missile interceptors and 155 mm ammunition shells — defensive equipment slated to be delivered at a time when Russia has drastically ramped up its offensive. 

RUSSIA CLAIMS GAINS IN UKRAINE AS US ATTENTION FOCUSES ON IRAN WAR

US halts some defensive aid to Ukraine.

A steelworker moves a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In June, Russian forces broke their previous record for the number of drones fired at Ukraine in a single month by levying more than 5,300 drones in a series of mass attacks — up from the previous record set in March when nearly 4,200 drones were launched. 

"Putin has launched an intensified aerial assault, targeting civilians in cities across Ukraine with hundreds of drones and missiles," founder and FDD President Clifford May told Fox News Digital. "Cutting off or even slowing munitions to Ukraine now can only encourage Putin to continue and even escalate this offensive. 

"That cannot be what President Trump wants," he added.

Ukraine echoed these concerns on Wednesday and called the U.S. chief diplomat in Kyiv to meet with Foreign Ministry officials. 

"The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or slowing down in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities would only encourage the aggressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace," the ministry said following its meeting with John Ginkel, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

Neither the U.S. Embassy nor the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s questions regarding the meeting.

Kyiv burns after drone and missile attacks.

Overnight, Russia launched its largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the war started as fires burned in Kyiv on May 25, 2025. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attacks by Russia, which have increased in severity and frequency, have coincided with unsuccessful efforts to secure a ceasefire by the Trump administration, and come as Putin has also amassed some 50,000 troops along Ukraine’s northern border in what some fear could signal plans to launch another ground offensive. 

Special Envoy to Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions over how the Pentagon’s order will impact the war and ceasefire attempts. 

Fox News' Jennifer Griffen and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.