Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vladimir Putin
Published

Putin's favorite singer and propaganda artist continues to avoid sanctions while performing in US

Philip Kirkorov was a supporter of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladmir Putin's pop-star ally has continued to be allowed into the U.S., where he has been reportedly been hosting gatherings and performing while trying to unload his properties in a bid to avoid sanctions.

"This is a typical hypocrisy by the Russian oligarchs like Philip Kirkorov – they love vacationing in the United States, enjoying the lavish lifestyle and luxurious properties here, while at the same time badmouthing the American society and our values," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America," told Fox News Digital.

According to Wednesday reports in Russian media, Russian pop star Philip Kirkorov recently made an urgent trip to the U.S. in an apparent bid to sell off properties to avoid American sanctions. He is still reportedly in Miami, where he owns a mansion, a place where in the past he has vacationed with his children and boasted of his luxurious lifestyle there.

PUTIN CRITIC LIVING IN EXILE FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE UPSCALE DC APARTMENT AFTER POLICE RESPOND TO 'JUMPER' CALL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) poses with Russian pop singer Philip Kirkorov during a state awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 15, 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) poses with Russian pop singer Philip Kirkorov during a state awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 15, 2017. (Photo credit should read MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The pop singer, who has won the "Best Selling Russian Artist" at the World Music Awards Five Times, has long been a strong supporter of Putin. In a 2021 interview with Russian media, Kirkorov called Putin "the best president" while encouraging Russians to rally around the president. He was an early supporter of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The BBC reported that support earned him a ban from Ukraine.

Putin and Kirkorov have had a long friendship. In 2006, Putin and then-wife Ocheretnaya attended one of the pop-star's concerts, where Kirkorov jumped off the stage to hand the former Russian first lady flowers. In 2017, Putin awarded Kirkorov the Order of Honor for his achievements and contributions to Russia's musical arts. Putin once again awarded the star with the title of the People’s Artist of Russia, the country's highest award for arts, this year.

Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said he considers a pop star a friend, telling Russian media that Kirkorov has "come forward to support his president when needed."

But Kirkorov's relationship with Putin has led to questions about why he has been allowed into the U.S. and has so far managed to avoid sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a shame that the U.S. government gave a visa to Kirkorov – who is sunning himself in Miami as Ukrainian refugees are scattered all over Europe scrambling to find food and shelter," Koffler said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on why Kirkorov was given a visa and so far avoided sanctions.

A local resident walks next to a house destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Two American were reportedly killed in the country. 

A local resident walks next to a house destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Two American were reportedly killed in the country.  ((AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko))

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee