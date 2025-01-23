Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vladimir Putin

Putin reportedly concerned over Russia's economy ahead of possible Trump tariffs

A Kremlin spokesperson told Reuters that there are 'problematic factors' of Russia's economy

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Keith Kellogg predicts Trump will accomplish 'near-term' solution to Russia-Ukraine war Video

Keith Kellogg predicts Trump will accomplish 'near-term' solution to Russia-Ukraine war

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.), nominee for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, joins 'America Reports' to discuss President-elect Trump's 'commitment' to ending Russia's war in Ukraine and his desire to acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly worried about the state of his country’s economy as President Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office. According to a Reuters report citing five sources, Trump's push to end the war in Ukraine is only adding to Putin's concerns.

Throughout his campaign, Trump pushed to end world conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Putin’s 2022 invasion.

"I really do have a lot of confidence in his [Trump’s] ability to actually get to a position where this war is actually over," Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's pick for envoy to Ukraine & Russia, told "America Reports."

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Left), US President Donald Trump (RIght)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. (Contributor/Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Russia’s economy has thrived despite international sanctions due to its oil, gas and mineral exports, but, according to Reuters, labor shortages and high interest rates have put strain on the economy. These challenges have allegedly led Russia’s elite to see a negotiated settlement with Ukraine as prudent, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

"There are problems, but unfortunately, problems are now the companions of almost all countries of the world," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. "The situation is assessed as stable, and there is a margin of safety."

In the same conversation with Reuters, Pskov reportedly acknowledged "problematic factors" in Russia’s economy, but said it was able to meet "all military requirements incrementally."

Ukraine Army Training in Kyiv

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA READY TO COMPROMISE WITH TRUMP ON UKRAINE WAR

Last month, Putin said he was ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on ending the war and had no conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

"We have always said that we are ready for negotiations and compromises," Putin said at the time, after saying that Russian forces, advancing across the entire front, were moving toward achieving their primary goals in Ukraine.

"In my opinion, soon there will be no one left who wants to fight. We are ready, but the other side needs to be ready for both negotiations and compromises."

Chinese president Xi Jinping meets with Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (AP/Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

PUTIN, XI VOW TO ‘DEEPEN’ ALLIANCE HOURS AFTER TRUMP RE-ENTERS THE WHITE HOUSE

Putin has made major foreign policy moves in preparation for the possible consequences of Trump’s return, including fortifying ties with Iran and China. On Jan. 21, less than a day after Trump entered office, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to "deepen strategic coordination."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently, Russia and Iran signed a partnership pact, which caused concern with the US and its allies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed the treaty was "not directed against anyone," comparing it to the country’s 2024 agreement with North Korea.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.