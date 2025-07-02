Putin's attempt to 'play Trump' on Ukraine will fail, former national security advisor says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin is intensifying his assault on Ukraine, despite previously signaling to President Donald Trump that peace might be on the table.

But one former Trump advisor says Putin’s strategy is unlikely to succeed.

"I don’t think he can play Donald Trump," retired Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as Trump’s national security advisor from 2017 to 2018, told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday.

"You saw what happened with the Iranians. He gave them 60 days, right? And they went to 61, and he acted."

PENTAGON'S WEAPONS PAUSE TO UKRAINE COULD ‘ENCOURAGE’ AND ‘ESCALATE’ PUTIN’S WAR AMBITIONS: SECURITY EXPERTS

Russia launched its largest aerial strike on Ukraine since the start of the war this week, marking an escalation in the conflict. McMaster said this is part of a calculated attempt by Putin to project power and reshape his image.

"This is Putin’s ruse. He’s trying to look strong," McMaster told the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

"He’s throwing it all in right now because he thinks we don’t have the will to support Ukraine."

SEN LINDSEY GRAHAM: RUSSIA SANCTIONS BILL AIMS TO CHANGE PUTIN'S CALCULUS, PROTECT WORLD ORDER

SEN. JEANNE SHAHEEN: IF TRUMP WANTS A UKRAINE DEAL, HE SHOULD REREAD HIS OWN BOOK

The increase in Russian aggression comes as the Pentagon has paused some weapons shipments to Ukraine. The scrapped deals included Patriot missile interceptors and artillery shells. U.S. officials have justified the delay by blaming it on dwindling stockpiles and concerns the United States could need them to defend itself.

While Putin is projecting strength, McMaster argued the Russian leader is far weaker than he appears.

"Putin is really in a hurt, in terms of his economic situation," he said. "He’s not pulling as much out of the ATM as he’s been able to pull," noting that declining oil prices and skyrocketing military expenses have taken a toll on Russia’s economy.

According to McMaster, these developments could push Trump to take a firmer stance if peace talks continue to falter.

"President Trump is [going to] come to the conclusion it’s time to put more pressure on Putin, and that includes sustaining support for the Ukrainians."

Last month, Trump proposed taking a step back in ceasefire negotiations, likening Russia and Ukraine to two children fighting. He suggested the U.S. take a step back in negotiations until both countries are willing to come to the table.

"Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," remarked Trump in early June.

TRUMP INSISTS UKRAINE-RUSSIA PEACE DEAL IS CLOSE, BUT MISTRUST IN PUTIN LEAVES EXPERTS SKEPTICAL

Some leaders have countered the president’s strategy, saying U.S. support is critical to the Ukrainian resistance. On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Ukraine cannot win without American aid.

"A secure Europe also means a secure U.S.," Rutte told "Fox & Friends." The Dutch leader also noted that a larger Russia that’s closer to Europe could pose more of a risk to U.S. interests.