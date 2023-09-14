Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea

Putin has 'accepted' Kim Jong Un's invite to visit North Korea, state media says

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un met in Russia’s far east this week

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Vladimir Putin greets Kim Jong Un with handshake before planned meeting in Russia Video

Vladimir Putin greets Kim Jong Un with handshake before planned meeting in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in the eastern Amur region early Wednesday. (CREDIT: AP/RTV)

North Korea is claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted "with pleasure" an invite from Kim Jong Un to visit his country. 

The invitation reportedly was offered by the North Korean dictator as the two met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch facility in Russia’s far east on Wednesday. 

"At the end of the reception, Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," the Korean Central News Agency announced Thursday, according to the website KCNA Watch.  

"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship," it added. 

SOUTH KOREA EXPRESSES ‘DEEP CONCERN AND REGRET’ FOLLOWING PUTIN, KIM JONG UN MEETING IN RUSSIA 

Jong Un and Putin shaking hands

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their talk at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region of Russia on Wednesday, Sept. 13. (AP/Korean Central News Agency)

The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the development, Reuters reports. 

The Korean Central News Agency also reported that Kim left his autograph in the visitor’s book at the space facility, writing, "The glory of Russia that produced the first conquerors of space will be immortal. Kim Jong Un 2023. 9. 13" 

"The historic meeting and talks between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin serve as an epoch-making event that put the traditional and strategic DPRK-Russia friendship, cooperation and good neighborly relations on a new higher level and powerfully encouraged the just struggle for accomplishing the cause of independence against imperialism," it also reported, according to KNCA Watch. 

NORTH KOREA FIRES 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES TOWARD EASTERN SEAS AS LEADER KIM JONG UN VISITS PUTIN

Kim Jong Un and Putin toast in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth right, toast after their talk at the Vostochny cosmodrome. (AP/Korean Central News Agency)

 

During the meeting Wednesday, Kim pledged his full support for Putin’s "sacred struggle" against Ukraine. 

Putin is seeking further support for his war in Ukraine as military resources are stretched thin, while Kim's regime is pushing for assistance with its space program and economy. 

"Russia is now rising to the sacred struggle to defend its state sovereignty and protect its security," Kim told the Russian leader in words released by the Kremlin in a video reported by the Washington Post. "We have always supported and stand by all decisions of President Putin and the Russian government. I hope that we will always stand together in the fight against imperialism." 

Putin and Kim at space facility

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspect the Russian spaceport Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday. (Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the Associated Press on Thursday, "We express our deep concern and regret that despite repeated warnings from the international community, North Korea and Russia discussed military cooperation issues, including satellite development, during their summit." 

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.