©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update December 3, 2015

Pussy Riot member moved to solitary cell after tensions with other inmates

By | Associated Press
FILE 2012: Pussy Riot singer Maria Alekhina, center, was moved into a solitary cell following tension with other inmates.

MOSCOW – Russian prison officials say one of the jailed members of the punk band Pussy Riot has been moved into a solitary cell following tensions with other inmates.

Federal Penitentiary Service spokesman Stanislav Volegov said on Rain TV Friday that Maria Alekhina was moved into a "safe" cell at her own request. Other prison officials said, according to Russian news wires, that Alekhina made the request over her perception that fellow prisoners had a negative attitude to her.

Alekhina and two other band members, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich, were sentenced in August to two years in prison on hooliganism charges for performing a "punk prayer" against President Vladimir Putin at Moscow's main cathedral. Samutsevich was released on appeal, but Tolokonnikova and Alekhina are serving their sentences in prison camps.