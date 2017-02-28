Expand / Collapse search
March 16, 2017

Protests expected as Trump opens newest hotel in Vancouver

    This Jan. 20, 2017 photo shows the still-under-construction Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The 69-story tower has drawn praise for its sleek, twisting design. Prices for the condominiums have set records. But the politics of President Donald Trump have caused such outrage that the mayor won’t attend the Feb. 28 grand opening and has lobbied for a name change. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) /The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Donald Trump Jr., left, speaks as his brother Eric looks on during speeches at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    A police officer, center, steps in between two protesters who had a disagreement outside the official opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Ignoring protests, claims their newest real estate venture clashes with Canadian values and a no-show mayor who tried to change the tower's name, U.S. President Donald Trump's sons said Tuesday that it was "so fitting" to see the Trump brand in Vancouver, a city known for its diversity and progressive politics. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Protests are planned in Vancouver as a new Trump International Hotel and Tower opens in a city known for diversity and progressive politics.

Steel fences surrounded the downtown property early Tuesday ahead of the grand opening ceremony. President Donald Trump's eldest sons were expected but the mayor of Vancouver and members of his party on the City Council said they would not attend the ceremony.

The 69-story glass and steel tower has won praise for its design and its apartments have set records in a city known for sky-high real estate prices. But Mayor Gregor Robertson and other opponents of the U.S. president's policies toward immigration said the name of the building should be changed.

Police officials said protest marches were planned for downtown throughout the day.