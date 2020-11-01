Protesters in Mexico burn Trump effigy at border, urge Americans to vote Biden

Protesters at the U.S. border in Mexico torched effigies of President Trump and a border patrol agent on Saturday while calling on voters to elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to a report.

Dozens of immigration activists marched along the border fence in the city of Tijuana, just south of California, and condemned the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Reuters reported.

BIDEN TO REVERSE MANY OF TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION POLICIES IF ELECTED

“We’re calling on people to vote against Trump and in favor of hope,” Hugo Castro, a Mexican American migrant activist, told the outlet. “Biden has promised us a humanitarian migration reform, we’ll be watching to ensure the promises are kept this time.”

At the border fence that separates Mexico from the U.S, protesters chanted, “Trump, we won’t pay for your wall,” before burning the effigy of the president on a stick, according to the report.

Trump and Biden differ significantly on how to handle both legal and illegal immigration, with Biden promising to halt or reverse many of Trump’s policies.

Biden supporters believe the election of the former vice president will lead to a more humane approach, while officials at the border and in the White House are warning it will lead to chaos.

The Trump administration last week marked nearly 400 miles of border wall built at the southern border since 2017.

CBP CHIEF WARNS OF BORDER 'INVASION' WITH LIBERAL POLICIES, REVERSAL OF TRUMP-ERA EFFORTS

Biden has said he would stop construction of the controversial wall, vowing, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed under my administration.”

Biden has also promised to place a 100-day moratorium on deportation, significantly increase the refugee cap, and scrap several policies the administration has put in place to stop the flow of migrants.

Just a week before Election Day, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters that if Trump’s immigration efforts are reversed, the U.S. could face an “invasion.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If what has been accomplished is undone, we’re not just going to see another immigration crisis, we’re going to see an invasion, and I fully believe that," Morgan said Tuesday.

Fox News’ William La Jeunesse, Adam Shaw and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.