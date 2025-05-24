Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

France

Power outage disrupts final day of Cannes Film Festival, police investigate possible arson

Around 160,000 households lost electricity hours before the Palme d'Or ceremony, with power restored just in time

Associated Press
Published
close
Traffic lights out in Spain as massive power outage impacts country Video

Traffic lights out in Spain as massive power outage impacts country

Traffic lights are seen without power in Madrid as a massive power outage is affecting Spain and Portugal. (Credit: Reuters)

A major power outage struck southeastern France on Saturday morning, threatening to jeopardize the Cannes Film Festival’s closing celebrations, including the much-anticipated Palme d’Or ceremony.

Police said they have opened an investigation into possible arson.

Power was restored hours before the ceremony, around 3 p.m. local time, as music began blasting again from beachfront speakers. The end of the blackout was greeted with loud cheers from locals.

CAUSE OF MASSIVE EUROPEAN POWER OUTAGE UNCLEAR AS FULL SERVICE RETURNS

People standing on the beach in Cannes

Staff members of the Palais Stephanie Beach inform customers following a major electricity outage, during the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 24, 2025.  (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Earlier, about 160,000 households in the Alpes-Maritimes department lost electricity after a high-voltage line fell Saturday morning, electricity network operator RTE said on X. The outage came hours after a fire at an electrical substation near Cannes overnight had already weakened the grid.

"We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately," said a police spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie.

In a statement, Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department, condemned "serious acts of damage to electrical infrastructure[s]."

PUERTO RICO HIT WITH MASSIVE ISLAND-WIDE BLACKOUT AHEAD OF EASTER WEEKEND

Employees standing in the doorway of a Zara store

Employees stand outside a shop during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025.  (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

"All resources are mobilized to identify, track down, arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of these acts," said Hottiaux.

Cannes Film Festival organizers confirmed the outage affected the early activities of Saturday and said the Palais des Festivals — the Croisette's main venue — had switched to an independent power supply.

"All scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, will proceed as planned and under normal conditions," the statement said. "At this stage, the cause of the outage has not yet been identified. Restoration efforts are underway."

A powerless traffic light in the south of France

Traffic lights are switched off during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Traffic lights in parts of Cannes and the surrounding city of Antibes stopped working after 10 a.m., leading to traffic jams and confusion in city centers. Most shops along the Croisette remained closed, and local food kiosks were only accepting cash. Train service in Cannes was also disrupted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Screenings at the Cineum, one of the festival’s satellite venues, were briefly suspended, the festival added.

The Palme d’Or — the festival’s most prestigious prize — was set to be awarded Saturday night, with top contenders including Joachim Trier’s family drama "Sentimental Value," Jafar Panahi’s revenge thriller "It Was Just an Accident," Kleber Mendonça Filho’s political thriller "The Secret Agent," and Óliver Laxe’s desert road trip "Sirât."