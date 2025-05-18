Pope Leo XIV vows to work for unity, peace during inaugural mass

Expand / Collapse search
Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Some members of the media have floated that idea that Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, will be a counterbalance to President Donald Trump. 

Pope Leo XIV spoke of unity and those suffering due to war during his inaugural mass in St. Peter's Square.

The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary, who is the first American pope, spoke before 200,000 people on Sunday, Vatican News said. 

"I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world," he said during his homily, the Associated Press reported. 

"In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalizes the poorest."

POPE LEO SAYS FAMILY BASED ON ‘UNION BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN,’ DEFENDS DIGNITY OF UNBORN

Pope Leo XiV inaugural mass

Pope Leo XIV holds Mass during the formal inauguration of his pontificate in St. Peter's Square attended by heads of state, royalty and ordinary faithful, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Alessandra Tarantino)

His call for unity was significant, given the polarization in the Catholic Church in the United States and beyond.

"In the joy of faith and communion, we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of war," Leo said while praying the Regina Caeli, mentioning Gaza, Myanmar and Ukraine. 

POPE LEO XIV DISHES ADVICE TO JOURNALISTS, MENTIONS AI CHALLENGE IN FIRST NEWS CONFERENCE

Pope Leo XIV on May 18, 2025

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Andrew Medichini)

The pope said he "strongly felt the spiritual presence of Pope Francis accompanying us from heaven."

He concluded by inviting Catholics to pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary, under her titles as "Star of the Sea and Our Lady of Good Counsel," to entrust his ministry.

Pope Leo XiV in popemobile

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Domenico Stinellis)

"We implore her intercession," he said, "for the gift of peace, for support and comfort for those who suffer, and for the grace for all of us to be witnesses to the Risen Lord."

Leo officially opened his pontificate by taking his first popemobile tour through the piazza, a rite of passage that has become synonymous with the papacy’s global reach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 