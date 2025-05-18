Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pope Leo XIV

In pictures: Pope Leo XIV addresses 150,000 faithful in inaugural Mass

A picture gallery showing Leo before and during his inaugural mass

By Max Bacall Fox News
Published
  • Pope Leo XIV on May 18, 2025
    Image 1 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV, on his popemobile, tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Andrew Medichini)

  • Pope Leo XiV in popemobile
    Image 2 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Domenico Stinellis)

  • Cardinals dressed in white proceed to Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass.
    Image 3 of 11

    Cardinals take their places during the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

  • A huge crowd gathers for Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass.
    Image 4 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV, on his popemobile, bottom, tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, on May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

  • JD Vance and Usha Vance at Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass.
    Image 5 of 11

    Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance attend the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

  • Pope Leo XIV waves.
    Image 6 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV holds Mass during the formal inauguration of his pontificate in St. Peter's Square attended by heads of state, royalty and ordinary faithful, on May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

  • Pope Leo XIV holds a baby ahead of his inaugural mass.
    Image 7 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV with a baby on his popemobile as he tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, on May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

  • Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle places the Ring of the Fisherman on the finger of Pope Leo XIV.
    Image 8 of 11

    Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, second right, places the Ring of the Fisherman on the finger of Pope Leo XIV as the pontiff celebrates a Mass for the formal inauguration of his pontificate in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

  • Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass
    Image 9 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV (formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost) presided over his inauguration Mass in St. Peter's Square after his election on May 18th. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

  • Pope Francis XIV with Diplomatic Corps
    Image 10 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV meets with the Diplomatic Corps prior to his inaugural Mass. (Vatican Media)

  • Pope Leo XIV addresses Diplomatic Corps
    Image 11 of 11

    Pope Leo XIV sits facing the Diplomatic Corps ahead of his inaugural Mass, discusses the topic of family and respect. (Vatican Media)

Max Bacall is a Digital Production Assistant for the SEO team at Fox News Digital.