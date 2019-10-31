Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pope Francis
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Pope Francis appears to tear upon return of Virgin Mary statue to Argentina

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Pope Francis appeared to tear up Tuesday during a ceremony celebrating the return of a statue of the Virgin Mary to his native Argentina.

The statue had been kept in a British military cathedral following the 1982 Falklands War, in which Britain defeated Argentina.

Pope Francis appears to wipe away tears as he stands in front of a plaque honoring Argentina's war dead in Argentina. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis appears to wipe away tears as he stands in front of a plaque honoring Argentina's war dead in Argentina. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

The Our Lady of Lujan stature will go back to Argentina and replicas will be sent to Britain. Following his public appearance, Francis kissed a stone plaque that honors Argentina's war dead and wiped his eyes.

Argentine troops brought the stature to the Falklands when it invaded the British territory in 1982. Argentina maintains the land was taken illegally in 1833.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the two-month war, the statue was placed in the cathedral where it served as a focus of prayer for the dead on both sides.