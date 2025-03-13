Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is stable and showing improvements but will remain hospitalized

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church has been in the hospital for nearly a month

Elizabeth Pritchett
Published
Vatican says Pope Francis is 'out of danger of death' Video

Vatican says Pope Francis is 'out of danger of death'

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul provides an update on the health of Pope Francis as his condition continues to improve. 

Pope Francis is continuing to show improvement and remains stable as he approaches one month in the hospital following a bout with bronchitis turned pneumonia.

The 88-year-old had a "restful night," the Holy See Press Office announced Thursday morning, which also marks the 12-year anniversary of his election to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

He is still receiving non-invasive mechanical ventilation treatments throughout the night and high-flow oxygen therapy during the day.

A photo of Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis' health has taken a turn for the better this week as he continues to show improvement following a Monday update that listed him as "out of danger from death," though he will remain hospitalized. (Tatan Syuflana/Pool/AFP/Getty)

On Wednesday, the pontiff spent time following spiritual exercises in the Vatican, receiving the Eucharist, praying and completing physical therapy. 

It was noted that he did rest in the afternoon.

The statement said a chest X-ray on Tuesday confirmed improvements observed by medical staff in previous days, but his situation remains "complex," thus resulting in more time in the hospital.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in hospital and said he was doing well despite his diagnosis of pneumonia and a complicated bronchial infection.

Candles with pictures of Pope Francis were laid under the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome last month in support of the 88-year-old pontiff. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The Pope's health has improved significantly this week as the Vatican announced on Monday that he is "out of danger from death."

He has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Valentine's Day after a week-long fight against bronchitis gradually worsened, ultimately turning into double pneumonia. 

Pope Francis speaking during Mass

Pope Francis was elected to his position 12 years ago on March 13, 2013. (AleVatican Pool/Getty Images)

His health became a major concern as he has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger.