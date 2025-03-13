Pope Francis is stable and showing improvements but will remain hospitalized

Pope Francis is continuing to show improvement and remains stable as he approaches one month in the hospital following a bout with bronchitis turned pneumonia.

The 88-year-old had a "restful night," the Holy See Press Office announced Thursday morning, which also marks the 12-year anniversary of his election to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

He is still receiving non-invasive mechanical ventilation treatments throughout the night and high-flow oxygen therapy during the day.

On Wednesday, the pontiff spent time following spiritual exercises in the Vatican, receiving the Eucharist, praying and completing physical therapy.

It was noted that he did rest in the afternoon.

The statement said a chest X-ray on Tuesday confirmed improvements observed by medical staff in previous days, but his situation remains "complex," thus resulting in more time in the hospital.

The Pope's health has improved significantly this week as the Vatican announced on Monday that he is "out of danger from death."

He has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Valentine's Day after a week-long fight against bronchitis gradually worsened, ultimately turning into double pneumonia.

His health became a major concern as he has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger.