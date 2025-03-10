Pope Francis now 'out of danger from death' as health condition continues to improve

Expand / Collapse search
Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Annie Butterworth Fox News
Published
Pope Francis's medical condition has greatly improved, according to Vatican officials who say he is "out of danger from death" as of Monday evening.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the Vatican said that the "clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable."

Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis waves from his popemobile after the weekly Angelus prayers, at the Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 20, 2024. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty)

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and good response to drug therapy," the release read.

The Vatican also said that Pope Francis "is out of danger from death from the infections that he arrived at the hospital with."

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

