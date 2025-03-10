Pope Francis now 'out of danger from death' as health condition continues to improve

Pope Francis's medical condition has greatly improved, according to Vatican officials who say he is "out of danger from death" as of Monday evening.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the Vatican said that the "clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable."

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and good response to drug therapy," the release read.

The Vatican also said that Pope Francis "is out of danger from death from the infections that he arrived at the hospital with."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.