Pope Francis denounces war in Sudan, suggests living Lent 'as a time of healing'

Pope Francis publicly acknowledged that this Lenten season is a time of healing for his soul and body.

On Sunday, the Vatican released the text of Francis' prepared Sunday Angelus prayer. It is the seventh straight Sunday that his illness has prevented him from delivering the blessing from a window over St. Peter's Square as usual.

"Dearest friends, let us live this Lent as a time of healing, all the more as it is the Jubilee," Francis said. "I too am experiencing it this way, in my soul and in my body."

"That is why I give heartfelt thanks to all those who, in the image of the Saviour, are instruments of healing for their neighbour with their word and their knowledge, with kindness and with prayer," he continued. "Frailty and illness are experiences we all have in common; all the more, however, we are brothers in the salvation Christ has given us."

His remarks then turned to world conflicts, with a focus on South Sudan, where he said "the war continues to claim innocent victims."

"I urge the parties concerned in the conflict to put the safeguarding of the lives of their civilian brothers and sisters first; and I hope that new negotiations will begin as soon as possible, capable of securing a lasting solution to the crisis," he said. "May the international community increase its efforts to address the appalling humanitarian catastrophe."

The 88-year-old pontiff is still recovering from a respiratory infection, according to the Holy See Press Office. He continues to be weaned off oxygen support during the day and night, and his blood levels are normal. However, his medical team has ordered a strict convalescence period of at least two months following his hospital release last week.

Francis has shown "a truly surprising improvement," the doctor who coordinated the pontiff’s five-week hospitalization said Saturday.

"I find him very lively," Dr. Sergio Alfieri said, after visiting the pope at his apartment in the Santa Marta Domus on Wednesday, three days after his release from Rome’s Gemelli hospital. "I believe that he will return if not to 100%, 90% of where he was before."

