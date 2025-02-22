Pope Francis in critical condition, Vatican says

Pope Francis is in critical condition after suffering an asthmatic respiratory crisis that required doctors to administer oxygen, The Associated Press reported, citing the Vatican.

Additionally, the pope received blood transfusions after tests showed he had a low platelet count, according to Reuters.

POPE FRANCIS’ MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved," the Vatican said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

Vatican News reported that medical professionals say the pope is not "in danger of death," but is not completely "out of danger" and will need to be hospitalized for "at least" all of next week. Physicians are worried about the threat of sepsis, a dangerous infection that can be fatal.

POPE FRANCIS DIAGNOSED WITH BILATERAL PNEUMONIA, VATICAN SAYS

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told "Fox News Live" that he is "looking very closely at the next 12 hours," as he says that time is critical.

"This is a very common complication in this kind of complication, especially since he has underlying bronchitis and problems with the upper airways as well," Siegel said.

He also noted that, given Francis’ medical history, it is "very, very likely" that he would get pneumonia.However, despite the complications the pontiff is facing, Dr. Siegel says he is "not in any way pessimistic" about the situation.

On Saturday, the Vatican held its Holy Year celebrations without Pope Francis. The Vatican also announced that he would not be making public appearances on Sunday, which he also did not make last week.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after experiencing respiratory issues that were thought to be related to bronchitis at the time. Doctors later diagnosed him with double pneumonia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pope Francis has suffered from respiratory issues for many years. When he was 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs.

In his recently released autobiography, Pope Francis downplayed his health issues and chalked up his struggles to his age.

"The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs," the pope wrote.