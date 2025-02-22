Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Pope Francis

Pope Francis in critical condition, Vatican says

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for over a week

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Pope Francis hospitalized in critical condition Video

Pope Francis hospitalized in critical condition

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins ‘Fox News Live’ to analyze Pope Francis’ condition, after the religious leader was hospitalized in critical condition.

Pope Francis is in critical condition after suffering an asthmatic respiratory crisis that required doctors to administer oxygen, The Associated Press reported, citing the Vatican.

Additionally, the pope received blood transfusions after tests showed he had a low platelet count, according to Reuters.

Person prays outside of hospital where Pope Francis is being treated

A woman places a rosary at the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, Feb. 22, 2025.  (REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri)

POPE FRANCIS’ MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved," the Vatican said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

Vatican News reported that medical professionals say the pope is not "in danger of death," but is not completely "out of danger" and will need to be hospitalized for "at least" all of next week. Physicians are worried about the threat of sepsis, a dangerous infection that can be fatal. 

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in hospital and said he was doing well despite his diagnosis of pneumonia and a complicated bronchial infection.

Candles with the pictures of Pope Francis are the laid under the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Feb. 19, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

POPE FRANCIS DIAGNOSED WITH BILATERAL PNEUMONIA, VATICAN SAYS

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told "Fox News Live" that he is "looking very closely at the next 12 hours," as he says that time is critical.

"This is a very common complication in this kind of complication, especially since he has underlying bronchitis and problems with the upper airways as well," Siegel said. 

He also noted that, given Francis’ medical history, it is "very, very likely" that he would get pneumonia.However, despite the complications the pontiff is facing, Dr. Siegel says he is "not in any way pessimistic" about the situation.

Pope Francis greets faithful

Pope Francis greets faithful during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on Jan. 10, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican.  (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Vatican held its Holy Year celebrations without Pope Francis. The Vatican also announced that he would not be making public appearances on Sunday, which he also did not make last week.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after experiencing respiratory issues that were thought to be related to bronchitis at the time. Doctors later diagnosed him with double pneumonia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pope Francis has suffered from respiratory issues for many years. When he was 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs.
In his recently released autobiography, Pope Francis downplayed his health issues and chalked up his struggles to his age.

"The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs," the pope wrote.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.