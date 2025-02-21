Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Pope Francis

Pope Francis is 'fine,' condition not life-threatening, doctors say

Francis will remain hospitalized for at least another week

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Pope Francis has double pneumonia and asks for prayers Video

Pope Francis has double pneumonia and asks for prayers

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith has the latest on the Catholic leader's medical condition on 'America Reports.'

Pope Francis "is fine" as his medical condition is not life-threatening, but he is expected to remain hospitalized for at least all of next week, his doctors in Italy announced Friday. 

Gemelli hospital Dr. Sergio Alfieri and Francis’ personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, spoke as the 88-year-old pope marked his first week in a hospital with pneumonia on top of chronic bronchitis. 

"The pope is fine," Alfieri told reporters Friday, noting that Francis instructed he and Carbone to provide an update.  

Alfieri added that the pope is getting the same treatment as anyone with his condition would get. 

POPE FRANCIS GOT OUT OF BED TO EAT BREAKFAST DURING HOSPITAL STAY, VATICAN SAYS 

Pope Francis' doctors provide update

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri, right, and head physician of the Vatican's health and hygiene office, Luigi Carbone speak on Friday, Feb. 21, in the entrance hall of Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is being treated.  (AP/Alessandra Tarantino)

The pope is receiving occasional supplements of oxygen when he needs it and is responding to the strengthened drug therapy he is receiving to fight pneumonia and a complex lung infection, according to his doctors. 

Francis is dealing with a multipronged infection of bacteria and virus in the respiratory tract. 

POPE FRANCIS’ MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA 

Candles outside hospital where Pope Francis is receiving treatment

Candles with the pictures of Pope Francis are the laid under the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Wednesday, Feb. 19, where the pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.  (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

Doctors said there was no evidence the germs had entered his bloodstream, a condition known as sepsis that they said would be the biggest concern. Sepsis is a complication of an infection that can lead to organ failure and death. 

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a case of bronchitis worsened. 

The Vatican late Thursday reported a "slight improvement" in Francis’ overall clinical condition, with his heart working well. 

Pope Francis hospital prayer

Priests pray for Pope Francis outside the hospital in Rome where he is being held on Friday, Feb. 21. (AP/Alessandra Tarantino)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The night went well, this morning Pope Francis got up and had breakfast," a bulletin added Friday. 

Fox News’ Thomas Ferraro and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.