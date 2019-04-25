Polish teachers to suspend strike so exams can go forward

next Image 1 of 2

The head of the Polish Teachers' Union says it is suspending a strike that has closed most Polish schools for nearly three weeks in order to allow end-of-year exams to go forward.

Slawomir Broniarz said Thursday that the strike for higher pay for teachers will end Saturday, but it will be resumed in September. He said that would also give the government more time to think of "concrete solutions" to end the standoff.

Poland has long ranked high in international education rankings, but teachers say standards are falling as low wages push qualified people out of the profession. Teachers earn from 1,800 zlotys to 3,000 zlotys ($470 to $780) a month, significantly below the national average.

They have demanded a 30% salary increase, which the government says it can't afford.