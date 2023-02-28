Police scour Hong Kong landfill for slain model Abby Choi's missing body parts

Warning: Details in this story are disturbing.

Hong Kong police scoured a landfill on Tuesday searching for missing body parts of slain 28-year-old model Abby Choi, whose legs and skull were found in her former father-in-law’s rented home.

Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder after police found her legs in a refrigerator and what is believed to be her skull with a hole through it in a cooking pot.

Roughly 100 police officers wearing protective gear and armed with shovels and excavators went to the North East New Territories Landfill in Ta Kwu Ling to search for more evidence from her murder along with her missing hands and torso.

The landfill appears to be roughly 15 minutes from the home where she was found, which was roughly a 30-minute drive from mainland China.

"The suspects threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of Feb. 22," Superintendent Alan Chung told reporters. "They may be some human body parts or they could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons."

Nothing substantial has reportedly been found yet.

Choi’s family dressed in black and gathered near the home where she was found after she went missing on Feb. 21. Police then found her dismembered body Friday.

Family members later helped identify Choi at mortuary.

Choi’s ex-husband, his father and his brother have been arrested and charged with murder. Her former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was also arrested and charged with obstructing justice.

None of the defendants have been granted bail and the case has been adjourned until May.

Another woman who was arrested for allegedly assisting the suspects has been released on bail pending further investigation. She is believed to have been having an affair with Choi’s former father-in-law according to authorities.

Alex Kwong appeared in another court Tuesday on previous charges relating to theft from a separate incident in which he had skipped bail.

One friend of Choi said she shared a good relationship with her ex-husband, with whom she shared two children with, as well as his family.

However, police said that the model allegedly owed the family millions of dollars and "some" were frustrated with how she handled her finances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.