Dead Hong Kong model Abby Choi's ex-husband, former in-laws detained on murder charges

The ex-husband and former in-laws of murdered Hong Kong model Abby Choi were detained Monday on charges of murder after body parts and a skull were found in a refrigerator and a cooking pot in their homes.

The case, which has gripped the city known for being low in violent crime, became a family affair after ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murdering Choi Sunday after the model disappeared Tuesday.

Kwong’s mother Jenny Li also has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

Choi, who has 100,000 Instagram followers, last posted on Feb. 19 when she shared a photo of a shoot she had done with fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco before she disappeared two days later.

Police found her dismembered body Friday in a refrigerator in the home rented by her former father-in-law, along with the skull belonging to a female believed to be the 28-year-old model.

Officials said the skull, which reportedly had a hole in it, was found in a pot seized from the home in a suburban Hong Kong area roughly 30-mintues from mainland China.

Other tools "used to dismember human bodie s were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves and masks," Kowloon West Regional Crime Unit, Alan Chung, told reporters Saturday.

The lawyers of the family of four have not yet commented on the case and the defendants have yet to enter any pleas.

None of the four individuals have been granted bail and the case was adjourned until May.

Choi, who remarried Chris Tam, shared two children from her first marriage and two children from her second marriage.

According to a friend of Choi's, Bernard Cheng, the 28-year-old model shared a good relationship with both families and would travel with the families of her current and former husband.

However, according to Hong Kong police, Choi had ongoing financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family, and she allegedly owed them millions of dollars.

Police noted that "some people" were unhappy with Choi’s financial decisions.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region on the eastern side of the Pearl River estuary in southern China.

