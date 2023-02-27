Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hong Kong
Published

Dead Hong Kong model Abby Choi's ex-husband, former in-laws detained on murder charges

A skull believed to be Choi was found in a cooking pot seized from former father-in-laws home

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Warning: Details in this story are disturbing. 

The ex-husband and former in-laws of murdered Hong Kong model Abby Choi were detained Monday on charges of murder after body parts and a skull were found in a refrigerator and a cooking pot in their homes. 

The case, which has gripped the city known for being low in violent crime, became a family affair after ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murdering Choi Sunday after the model disappeared Tuesday. 

Abby Choi was reported missing on Tuesday, and authorities believe that her body was dismembered, according to the New York Daily News. Police allege that there was a dispute between Choi and her ex-husband's family over finances.

Abby Choi was reported missing on Tuesday, and authorities believe that her body was dismembered, according to the New York Daily News. Police allege that there was a dispute between Choi and her ex-husband's family over finances. (Abby Choi/Instagram)

Kwong’s mother Jenny Li also has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

LISTEN: INTRODUCING THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

Choi, who has 100,000 Instagram followers, last posted on Feb. 19 when she shared a photo of a shoot she had done with fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco before she disappeared two days later. 

Police found her dismembered body Friday in a refrigerator in the home rented by her former father-in-law, along with the skull belonging to a female believed to be the 28-year-old model.

Police loads the refrigerator that is suspected of having been used to keep body parts of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, onto a truck in Hong Kong Feb. 25, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. 

Police loads the refrigerator that is suspected of having been used to keep body parts of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, onto a truck in Hong Kong Feb. 25, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video.  (TVB/Handout via REUTERS  )

Officials said the skull, which reportedly had a hole in it, was found in a pot seized from the home in a suburban Hong Kong area roughly 30-mintues from mainland China.  

Other tools "used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves and masks," Kowloon West Regional Crime Unit, Alan Chung, told reporters Saturday.

Police in Hong Kong arrested four people in relation to the dismemberment and murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi.

Police in Hong Kong arrested four people in relation to the dismemberment and murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi. (Abby Choi/Instagram)

HONG KONG MODEL'S EX-HUSBAND, FAMILY, ARRESTED AFTER BODY FOUND DISMEMBERED

The lawyers of the family of four have not yet commented on the case and the defendants have yet to enter any pleas. 

Police officers escort a 47-year-old suspect in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, in Hong Kong Feb. 26, 2023 in this screenshot taken from a video. 

Police officers escort a 47-year-old suspect in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, in Hong Kong Feb. 26, 2023 in this screenshot taken from a video.  (TVB/ Handout via REUTERS)

None of the four individuals have been granted bail and the case was adjourned until May.

Choi, who remarried Chris Tam, shared two children from her first marriage and two children from her second marriage. 

Cordons lines are seen outside a village house where part of Abby Choi's body was found in Hong Kong Feb. 27, 2023. 

Cordons lines are seen outside a village house where part of Abby Choi's body was found in Hong Kong Feb. 27, 2023.  (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

According to a friend of Choi's, Bernard Cheng, the 28-year-old model shared a good relationship with both families and would travel with the families of her current and former husband. 

However, according to Hong Kong police, Choi had ongoing financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family, and she allegedly owed them millions of dollars.

People watch a screen on a train showing news about Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hong Kong. Choi's partial remains were found by the police at a house on Feb. 24. Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said.

People watch a screen on a train showing news about Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hong Kong. Choi's partial remains were found by the police at a house on Feb. 24. Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said. (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police noted that "some people" were unhappy with Choi’s financial decisions. 

Hong Kong is a special administrative region on the eastern side of the Pearl River estuary in southern China.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.