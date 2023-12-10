Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

Police launch possible hate crime investigations after CCTV catches brutal assault of Jewish woman

The woman was left bruised and unconscious by the attack

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
DOJ weighing potential hate crime charges in numerous high profile antisemitic cases Video

DOJ weighing potential hate crime charges in numerous high profile antisemitic cases

FOX News correspondent David Spunt has more on the rise in violence against Jewish and Muslim people across America on Special Report.

Police in the United Kingdom are investigating an assault as a potential hate crime after viral video of the incident was circulated online by a neighborhood watch group.

Shomrim, a Jewish security group, released video of the incident on X, which shows a woman being pulled to the ground and beaten before bystanders finally intervene to check on her.

"The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body and, according to witness reports, saying joyfully she's ‘dead," the ground said.  "She was left collapsed and unresponsive in a puddle and appeared unconscious for a few minutes."

NYC JEWISH MAN PUNCHED, ROBBED OUTSIDE HIS HOME ON FIRST DAY OF HANUKKAH: ‘I WANT THIS PERSON CAUGHT’

Thousands in UK Protest against antisemitism

Over 105,000 people marched against antisemitism in London on Nov. 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Simon Dalton)

According to a report from the Evening Standard, police were able to confirm the victim was a 20-year-old Jewish woman, who was left bruised and unconscious but did not require a trip to the hospital. 

British police

A police officer stands in Parliament Square. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"This was a shocking incident and terrifying experience for the victim who was lucky to not receive more serious injuries," Detective Inspector Mike Herrick of the Metropolitan Police said. "We don't underestimate the psychological impact of offenses such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects."

BILL MAHER DECLARES HARVARD, UPENN ‘TEAM HAMAS,’ GOES OFF ON STUDENTS ATTACKING ISRAEL

Police later confirmed the authenticity of the video posted by Shomrim and that an investigation into the incident, which took place north of London last week, was being investigated, to include any motive.

UK Protest against antisemitism

In London, tens of thousands joined a demonstration against antisemitism on Nov. 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Simon Dalton)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Video footage of a young Jewish woman being violently assaulted and robbed in Haringey yesterday has been widely shared this evening. We are not sharing the video in full, but we can confirm that an investigation has been launched," police said in a statement. "Officers take any suggestion of hate crime incredibly seriously and our investigation will include a thorough assessment of the motive for the attack."