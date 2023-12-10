Police launch possible hate crime investigations after CCTV catches brutal assault of Jewish woman

Police in the United Kingdom are investigating an assault as a potential hate crime after viral video of the incident was circulated online by a neighborhood watch group.

Shomrim, a Jewish security group, released video of the incident on X, which shows a woman being pulled to the ground and beaten before bystanders finally intervene to check on her.

"The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body and, according to witness reports, saying joyfully she's ‘dead," the ground said. "She was left collapsed and unresponsive in a puddle and appeared unconscious for a few minutes."

NYC JEWISH MAN PUNCHED, ROBBED OUTSIDE HIS HOME ON FIRST DAY OF HANUKKAH: ‘I WANT THIS PERSON CAUGHT’

According to a report from the Evening Standard, police were able to confirm the victim was a 20-year-old Jewish woman, who was left bruised and unconscious but did not require a trip to the hospital.

"This was a shocking incident and terrifying experience for the victim who was lucky to not receive more serious injuries," Detective Inspector Mike Herrick of the Metropolitan Police said. "We don't underestimate the psychological impact of offenses such as these and we are offering her every support as we work to identify the suspects."

BILL MAHER DECLARES HARVARD, UPENN ‘TEAM HAMAS,’ GOES OFF ON STUDENTS ATTACKING ISRAEL

Police later confirmed the authenticity of the video posted by Shomrim and that an investigation into the incident, which took place north of London last week, was being investigated, to include any motive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Video footage of a young Jewish woman being violently assaulted and robbed in Haringey yesterday has been widely shared this evening. We are not sharing the video in full, but we can confirm that an investigation has been launched," police said in a statement. "Officers take any suggestion of hate crime incredibly seriously and our investigation will include a thorough assessment of the motive for the attack."