Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North America

Police in Jamaica charge suspected serial killer on 4 murder counts

Montego Bay resident, 25, is accused of at least 4 fatal stabbings

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Jamaica have charged a man they suspect is a serial killer involved in the deaths of at least four people with murder.

The 25-year-old man from Montego Bay is accused of fatally stabbing at least two homeless men, an older woman and a young man in July and August, police said in a statement Sunday.

FLORIDA TEENAGER LEARNS FATE FOR FATALLY STABBING 13-YEAR-OLD CHEERLEADER ON MOTHER'S DAY

North America Fox News graphic

Jamaican law enforcement has pressed murder charges against an individual believed to be a serial killer linked to the deaths of at least four individuals. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the victims were found stabbed in the parish of St. James, where the popular tourist destination of Montego Bay is located.

The investigation is ongoing.