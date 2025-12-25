Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Poland scrambles jets on Christmas after detecting Russian reconnaissance aircraft near its airspace

Aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea as separate airspace incidents detected from Belarus

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Ukraine takes responsibility for two Moscow police officers killed in explosion: report Video

Ukraine takes responsibility for two Moscow police officers killed in explosion: report

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss the stalling of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and President Donald Trump’s optimism that a deal will be reached.

Poland scrambled fighter jets Thursday after detecting a Russian reconnaissance aircraft operating near its airspace, authorities said.

Poland’s Operational Command wrote on X that the aircraft was intercepted and escorted out after it was identified over international waters in the Baltic Sea.

The command said separate airspace incidents were also detected overnight near Poland’s eastern border.

"At night, entries into Polish airspace of objects from the direction of Belarus were observed. After conducting detailed analyses, it was determined that these were most likely smuggling balloons, moving in accordance with the direction and speed of the wind," the command said.

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL WARNS RUSSIA COULD TARGET ALLIANCE MEMBERS NEXT AMID RISING TENSIONS

A military officer monitors radar and sensor displays inside an airborne command aircraft during a surveillance flight.

A NATO AWACS tactical director assesses the air and surface situation aboard an Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft during a flight over Polish airspace as part of the alliance’s Eastern Sentry mission, Sept. 19, 2025. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

"The flight of all objects was continuously monitored by radar systems. To ensure safety, a portion of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship was temporarily closed to civilian traffic," it added.

No threat to Poland’s airspace was detected, authorities said, and officials continued to monitor the situation.

The incident comes just days after Polish aircraft were scrambled again on Tuesday as Russia carried out widespread strikes against Ukraine.

NATO WARNS RUSSIA AFTER POLAND SHOOTS DOWN 'HUGE NUMBER' OF DRONES THAT VIOLATED ITS AIRSPACE

A resident clears broken glass from a window inside a damaged apartment following an aerial strike.

A woman sweeps up glass shards from a window after an apartment building was hit by a Russian drone during an aerial attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Polish authorities said the response included support from NATO allies, with Spanish aircraft assisting in air policing and Dutch forces providing air defense systems support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 650 drones and more than 30 missiles two days before Christmas, targeting Kyiv’s energy sector and civilian infrastructure.

GERMANY WARNS RUSSIA COULD ATTACK NATO BY 2029 AS INTELLIGENCE THREAT ASSESSMENTS MOUNT

Graves marked with small Christmas trees and holiday decorations line a military cemetery.

Graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers are decorated with Christmas trees and New Year’s ornaments at Lychakiv Military Cemetery on the day before Christmas Eve, Dec. 23, 2025, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images)

"Tragically, lives were lost. In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed by a Russian drone. One person was pronounced dead in the Khmelnytskyi region. In the Zhytomyr region, a four-year-old child was killed after a Russian drone struck a residential building. My condolences to the families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

"This Russian strike sends an extremely clear signal about Russia’s priorities. An attack ahead of Christmas, when people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe. An attack carried out essentially in the midst of negotiations aimed at ending this war," he added. "Putin still cannot accept that he must stop killing. And that means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia. Now is the time to respond. Russia must be pushed toward peace and guaranteed security."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

