NATO warns Russia after Poland shoots down 'huge number' of drones that violated its airspace

NATO issued a stern warning to Russia for violating Polish airspace early Wednesday with drones intended for Ukraine.

"Last night, numerous drones from Russia violated Polish airspace. Our air defenses were activated and successfully assured the defense of NATO territory, as they are designed to do," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday. "The North Atlantic Council met this morning and discussed the situation in light of Poland’s request for consultations under Article IV of the Washington Treaty. Allies expressed solidarity with Poland and denounced Russia’s reckless behavior."

He added that NATO allies are "determined to step up their support for Ukraine," which has been fighting Russia for more than three years.

NATO chief spokesperson Allison Hart said the alliance’s 32 national envoys will discuss the matter at a planned meeting, according to The Associated Press.

"This is the first time NATO planes have engaged potential threats in allied airspace," NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Col. Martin O’Donnell said, according to the AP.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the violation in a post on X, saying "a huge number of Russian drones" crossed into his country’s airspace.

Poland was not alone in defending its citizens from the Russian onslaught meant for Ukraine. Other NATO nations joined in defense of Warsaw’s airspace, with several leaders of the allied countries condemning the attack.

Though Rutte did not mention the Netherlands joining the fight, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof confirmed Dutch F-35 fighter jets stationed in Poland under NATO also provided support during the aerial incursion.

"Let me be clear: the violation of Polish airspace last night by Russian drones is unacceptable. It is further proof that the Russian war of aggression poses a threat to European security," Schoof said in a Dutch language message on X, according to the AP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid out the timeline of the attack in a post on X. He said that the first crossing of a Russian drone from Ukraine to Poland was recorded at approximately 12:50 a.m. Kyiv time on Wednesday.

"At least two Russian drones that entered Polish territory during the night used Belarusian airspace. In total, at least several dozen Russian drones were moving along the border of Ukraine and Belarus and across western regions of Ukraine, approaching targets on Ukrainian territory and, apparently, on Polish territory," Zelenskyy said.

He added that as many as two dozen Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace, though Ukraine was working to verify the number.

"Ukraine is ready to expand our cooperation with partners for reliable protection of the sky. So that we have not only information and intelligence data sharing, but also real joint actions that guarantee security of the neighbors. Russia must feel that Europeans know how to defend themselves," Zelenskyy said.