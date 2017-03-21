Poland says EU's Tusk hurt nation's interest over 2010 crash

Poland's government is accusing European Council President Donald Tusk of betraying national interests and bowing to Moscow in the investigation of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

Poland's ruling conservative party is led by the late president's twin, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who considers Tusk a political foe and accuses him of contributing to his brother's death. Tusk was Poland's prime minister in 2010.

Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz has notified the military section of the National Prosecutor's Office he suspects Tusk committed a crime against Poland when he failed to secure Poland's participation in the investigation of the crash or the return of the wreckage.

Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said Tuesday that Tusk's decision "prevented full investigation of the circumstances" of the crash.