Pilot with 'ideological motive' steals small aircraft and disrupts major international airport operations

A stolen plane triggered a major security incident at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily halting operations and forcing multiple flights to reroute.

Just before 1:30 p.m. local time on July 15, a "security incident" involving a small private plane led to a temporary halt in airport operations, according to a statement from YVR. The plane, flying within YVR’s airspace, forced nine incoming flights to reroute to different airports.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., following a 39-minute air traffic suspension, the Cessna 172, operated by a single individual, safely landed. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) then apprehended the pilot.

In an air traffic control recording obtained by the Vancouver Sun via LiveATC.net, a controller alerted other pilots: "We do have an aircraft that has been hijacked and is in the vicinity of the airport ... just in case anything starts heading toward [you], you have the ability to move at your discretion."

"They are currently flying overhead," a voice from air traffic control can be heard saying. "At this time, I have no further updates. We have the aircraft in visual range—please stand by for further instructions."

Later, air traffic controllers instructed grounded aircraft to remain on standby during the ongoing situation:



"We’re not certain what will happen next. The aircraft continues to circle above, and its intentions remain unknown. For now, we are holding position."

RCMP later confirmed that the aircraft had been taken from Victoria International Airport and had flown around 40 miles into Vancouver’s airspace.

A spokesperson for Vancouver Airport Authority said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the issue involving a plane from the Victoria Flying Club had been resolved without injury.

"Safety and security are our top priorities, and we continually review our processes and procedures in service of our operation, our passengers, and our airline customers," the statement read. "Following any significant situation or emergency operations activation and as part of our standard procedures, we debrief on what took place and make recommendations for changes or improvements where necessary."

One eyewitness, speaking to CBC, described seeing the low-flying aircraft and suspected something was wrong.

"A few minutes later, the plane made a second pass, circling in a wide clockwise turn," eyewitness Paul Heeny told CBC.

On July 16, RCMP revealed the identity of the pilot as 39-year-old Shaheer Cassim, who now faces a hijacking charge. Authorities allege he threatened a flight instructor at YYJ before taking control of the aircraft.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a press release that the suspect appeared to have an "ideological motive" aimed at disrupting air traffic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police noted that the investigation is still in its early stages and remains active.

British Columbia’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Garry Begg, praised the swift actions of first responders.

"Grateful for the professionalism shown by police, air traffic control, and airport staff during today’s incident," he posted on X. "Relieved there were no injuries and that normal operations have resumed."

The airport says flights have resumed at YVR, though minor delays may persist. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police but did not immediately receive a response.

